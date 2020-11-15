Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 killed in wreck with wrong-way driver in South Carolina

Four of them died at the scene and the fifth person died at the hospital, South Carolina Trooper Joe Hovis said. The wreck happened when a 2014 Kia heading the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-385 near Laurens and hit a 2020 Hyundai head on around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Hovis said in a statement.

PTI | Laurens | Updated: 15-11-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 20:58 IST
5 killed in wreck with wrong-way driver in South Carolina
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A car driving the wrong way on a South Carolina interstate caused a wreck that killed five people early Sunday morning, troopers said. All five people in the two cars were trapped in the wreckage on Interstate 385 in Laurens County and had to be cut from the crumpled metal. Four of them died at the scene and the fifth person died at the hospital, South Carolina Trooper Joe Hovis said.

The wreck happened when a 2014 Kia heading the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-385 near Laurens and hit a 2020 Hyundai head on around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Hovis said in a statement. Three people in the Hyundai and two people in the Kia died. Only one person killed was wearing a seatbelt, Hovis said.

The names of the people killed were not immediately released. A special team of state troopers is investigating the wreck.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ray Clemence, former Liverpool goalkeeping great, dies at 72

Ray Clemence, the former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper, has died. He was 72. The Football Association confirmed the news Sunday without giving a cause of death.Clemence, one of the greatest English goalkeepers of his generatio...

Farmers complain wheat crops damaged in Mathura following hailstorm

Wheat crops faced extensive damage due to light rains and hailstorm in different parts of Mathura district on Sunday, farmers said. A team of tehsildars will be sent to the affected areas to ascertain the actual loss of the crops, said Addi...

Man killed in fire in west Delhi godown

A man was killed and another was injured after a fire broke out at a godown in west Delhis Mundka area, a Delhi Fire Service official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night at a wood-cum-cooler godown, he said.The injured a...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Steelers QB Roethlisberger activated from COVID-19 listStarting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among four Pittsburgh Steelers players activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020