Maha FDA raids five food units, seizes goods worth Rs 41 lakh

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided five establishments dealing in food items, including edible oil, in Thane and Palghar districts and seized goods worth Rs 41.60 lakh for alleged violation of food safety standards, officials said on Sunday. The raids were conducted by the Thane unit of the FDA on November 12 and 13 on four establishments in Thane district and one in Palghar, they said.

During the pre-Diwali operation, the FDA also destroyed some items that were unfit for human consumption. "These establishments were found to be violating the FDA rules and regulations," Joint Commissioner of FDA (Food) Konkan Division, S S Deshmukh, said.

During a raid at a unit in Haloli in Palghar, it was found that the establishment did not have a proper lab for testing cooking oil and it made use of used tins for packing the oil. Oil worth Rs 8,16,749 was seized during that operation, he said.

At Bhiwandi, a unit dealing in fat spread did not have mandatory certification and hence its stock worth Rs 2,12,000 was seized, the official said. During a raid at Pimpri near Mumbra, the FDA seized stock of different types of cooking oil worth Rs 26,85,000 as it was found to be of sub-standard quality. Besides, the company did not have a certified lab for testing, Deshmukh said.

Similarly, from another such unit at Kalher in Bhiwandi, oil worth Rs 4,47,119 was seized during a raid as it was found to be unfit for human consumption, he added. According to him, the agency also raided a leading snack manufacturing company's premises at Nerul in Navi Mumbai and detected several flaws in their products. The unit was carrying out operations in unhygienic conditions, he said.

"The FDA has issued 'stop operations' notices to all these units for alleged violations of food safety standards," Deshmukh said..