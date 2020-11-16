Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata air quality turns poorer than that on Diwali evening

The Air quality in Kolkata turned poorer on Sunday evening from what it was 24 hours ago on the Kali puja and Diwali day, but it was still better when compared to that recorded a day after the festivals last year, an official of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 00:09 IST
Kolkata air quality turns poorer than that on Diwali evening

The Air quality in Kolkata turned poorer on Sunday evening from what it was 24 hours ago on the Kali puja and Diwali day, but it was still better when compared to that recorded a day after the festivals last year, an official of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board said. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was higher than Saturday's figure across the city. Though the air quality remained 'poor' in north Kolkata, it continued to be moderate elsewhere.

The automated air monitoring station at Rabindra Bharati University campus in congested north Kolkata recorded the AQI at 287 (PM 2.5) at 8 pm on Sunday while it was 226 at the same time on Saturday, the WBPCB official said. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

On Sunday, the AQI was 187 at Ballygunge in south Kolkata, 186 at Victoria in the central part of the city and 146 in east Kolkata's Bidhan Nagar. On the Diwali evening on Saturday, the AQI at those three places were 142, 115 and 151 respectively. The AQI measured at Rabindra Bharati University was beyond 700 on the evenings of Kali Puja and Diwali evenings in 2019, the official said. However, the AQI elsewhere in the city had hovered between 300 and 500.

Diwali is celebrated during the transition of two seasons - post-monsoon and pre-winter - when meteorological conditions do not support dilution and dispersion of pollutants due to low atmospheric boundary layer, low ventilation and low wind speed, the official said. In this transition phase, the ambient temperature, particularly at night, decreases and allows all pollutants to come close to ground level, especially in entire Indo-Gangetic plains, he said.

The impact of bursting of firecrackers was alarming in 2019, and there was a blanket ban on fireworks this year. But lowering of night temperature was much significant, he said attributing the rise of the AQI to the night temperature conditions. The Calcutta High Court had last week ordered a blanket ban on the use of fireworks in West Bengal during Kali puja, Diwali, Chhath and other pujas during this festive season to curb pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the previous years, only firecrackers that emit over 90 decibels of sound were not allowed by the WBPCB, and there was no ban on fireworks that emit light. "Our control room is monitoring the situation 24x7 even today. We are collating figures. So far the situation remains largely under control," he said.

Environmentalist S M Ghosh said, "Thanks to the court order, public awareness and activities of the Kolkata Police, health experts and NGOs, air pollution is less. However, there should not be any laxity as AQI level in the 'poor' cause breathing problems to people, he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pro-EU candidate Sandu on course to win Moldovan presidential run-off: exit poll

An exit poll put opposition candidate Maia Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, on target to defeat pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a presidential election run-off in Moldova on Sunday. The exit poll put Sandu on 54.8 ...

WRAPUP 6-Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team to meet vaccine makers

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes nothing, while President-elect Joe Biden focused on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and set meetings with pharmace...

Soccer-Slovakia end Scotland's nine-game unbeaten run

Slovakia ended Scotlands nine-match unbeaten run when a first-half goal from Jan Gregus gave them a 1-0 win in their Nations League match on Sunday between teams who both qualified for Euro 2020 amid drama last week.In other League B matche...

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Turkish Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sundays Turkish Formula One Grand Prix round 14 of 17, teams listed in championship order -MERCEDES Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 14 Hamilton sealed his record-equalling seventh title with three races to spare, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020