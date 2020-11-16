Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avalanche warning issued for four districts in Kashmir

Due to the snowfall, the authorities closed the Srinagar-Leh road, which connects Jammu and Kashmir with Ladakh, for traffic on Saturday, they added. The officials said most of the areas in the plains of the Kashmir valley received rains, bringing down the temperature.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-11-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 14:11 IST
Avalanche warning issued for four districts in Kashmir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Kashmir issued an avalanche warning in four districts of the valley on Monday as the higher reaches of the union territory received moderate to heavy snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains. The avalanche warning has been issued in Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir, and Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, officials said.

While a medium danger avalanche warning has been issued for the higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts, a low danger avalanche warning has been issued for the higher reaches of Ganderbal and Baramulla districts, they said. The warning was issued in view of snowfall which started on Saturday and continued till Monday morning, they added.

According to the officials, this is the season's first major snowfall in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla and the tourist resort of Sonamarg in Ganderbal. Gulmarg received 19 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, while Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district received light snowfall, the officials said.

Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, Zojilla Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway, and Drass in Ladakh also received snowfall, they said. Due to the snowfall, the authorities closed the Srinagar-Leh road, which connects Jammu and Kashmir with Ladakh, for traffic on Saturday, they added.

The officials said most of the areas in the plains of the Kashmir valley received rains, bringing down the temperature. The meteorological department said while the weather improved significantly in both the UTs on Monday, light rain or snow at scattered places is likely during the next 24 hours.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia reports 4,106 new COVID cases; Czech Republic sees further decline in COVID and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at Oil India well extinguished after nearly six months

State-run explorer Oil India Ltd said on Monday a deadly fire at its well in eastern India that that started raging nearly six months ago has been doused completely.There is no pressure in the well now and the same will be observed for 24 h...

Sterling slips; speculators' bearish bets increase

Sterling slipped in early London trading on Monday as Brexit talks resumed in Brussels, while bearish bets on the pound increased for the second week running. European shares hovered near nine-month highs as stronger-than-expected Chinese f...

Australian team to form "barefoot circle" during India series

Australian players will form a barefoot circle to acknowledge the culture of indigenous people before every series, starting with the ODI contest against India, said pacer Pat Cummins, who admitted that his team has not done enough to suppo...

Spain's BBVA to sell U.S. banking arm to PNC for $11.6 billion

Spains BBVA is to sell its U.S. business to PNC Financial Services Group Inc for 11.6 billion in cash, in one of the biggest global banking deals this year. The sale will further consolidate the U.S. banking sector, but has also instantly p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020