Larsen & Toubro emerges lowest bidder for road bridge over river Brahmaputra

It will be one of the longest road bridges over a river in the country and on completion will connect two eastern states - Assam and Meghalaya. "Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for about Rs 3,200 crore four-lane road bridge across river Brahmaputra from Dhubri to Phulbari on NH 127 B," the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 3,200 crore project to build a road bridge over the Brahmaputra river, according to an NHIDCL official. It will be one of the longest road bridges over a river in the country and on completion will connect two eastern states - Assam and Meghalaya.

"Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for about Rs 3,200 crore four-lane road bridge across river Brahmaputra from Dhubri to Phulbari on NH 127 B," the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) official said. The project is being financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The proposed around 18 km bridge, which is considered as strategic, will connect Assam and Meghalaya, reducing the detouring road distance by about 203 km from Dhubri to Phulabari, which lie on the either side of the Brahmaputra before it flows into Bangladesh.

