Himachal Pradesh: Kufri, Manali receive season's first snowfall

Himachal Pradesh's tourist hotspots Kufri and Manali received the first snowfall of the season on Monday, the meteorological department said. Kufri in Shimla district received 7 cm snowfall whereas Manali in Kullu district received 2 cm in the last 24 hours, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Sangla recoded 25 cm snowfall, Gondla 20 cm, Khadrala 18 cm, Kalpa 5.6 cm and Keylong 4 cm, he added. Besides, several other areas of the state including its capital Shimla experienced 21.6 mm rainfall. The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was recorded as the coldest place in the state at minus 3 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said. While Kalpa recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, Kufri's minimum temperature settled at zero degree Celsius. Dalhousie and Shimla recorded a low of 0.6 and 3.6 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh added.