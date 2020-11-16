Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN has over 6.10 crore voters, as per draft electoral rolls

Kilvelur Assembly constituency in Nagapattinam has the lowest electorate with 1,73,107 voters. "The Election Commission of India has announced Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls" with reference to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:34 IST
TN has over 6.10 crore voters, as per draft electoral rolls

The Election Commission of India on Monday published the draft electoral rolls for Tamil Nadu, according to which the state has a little over 6.10 crore voters. "As per the draft electoral rolls of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls of 2021, published today, the total electorate in Tamil Nadu is 6,10,44,358," an official release said.

There were more women voters -- 3,09,25,603, while the number of male electors stood at 3,01,12,370. There were 6,385 Third Gender voters, it said.

Sholinganallur Assembly segment in the city was the highest electorate in the state with 6,55,366 electors. Kilvelur Assembly constituency in Nagapattinam has the lowest electorate with 1,73,107 voters.

"The Election Commission of India has announced Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls" with reference to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date, the release said. Claims and objection may be done between November 16 to December 15, 2020, the release said.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK shares jump on vaccine optimism; banks, travel stocks shine

British stocks jumped on Monday as positive vaccine data from drugmaker Moderna bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery to pre-pandemic levels, offsetting concerns over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. The blue-chip FT...

Girl dies by sucide after 'edited' photos circulated on social media

A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Monday after her photographs, superimposed on an adult film star, was circulated on social media, police said. The girl, a class 9 student, was found...

Fans fund new statue of British feminist after 'silver Barbie' row

By Emma Batha LONDON, Nov 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A storm of protest over a nude monument to British womens rights pioneer Mary Wollstonecraft - described as a melted World Cup topped by a silver Barbie doll - has sparked a crowdfun...

Top Syria diplomat Moalem, soft-spoken defender of Assad, dies at 79

Syrias long-time foreign minister Walid al-Moalem, an unyielding defender of Syrian President Bashar al Assads bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked a decade-old conflict, died on Monday.The government gave no details of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020