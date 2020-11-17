Left Menu
Haryana govt to develop residential colonies for poor in rural areas

After the meeting, Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Development and Panchayat Department, said the state government is planning to develop colonies on Panchayati land to prevent migration of people from rural areas to the cities.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:28 IST
The Haryana government will develop residential colonies for the poor and middle class in rural areas of the state, an official statement said here on Tuesday. The Haryana Rural Development Authority will initially develop a model colony at village Israna in Panipat district, the statement said.

A meeting of the authority was held here on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. After the meeting, Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Development and Panchayat Department, said the state government is planning to develop colonies on Panchayati land to prevent migration of people from rural areas to the cities. With this, the middle class and poor people of the village will be able to get housing and other facilities in their village in a planned manner at affordable rates at par with cities, he said. While the plan for these colonies will be prepared by the Department of Town and Country Planning, the basic infrastructure will be prepared by the Haryana Rural Development Authority. About the model colony in Panipat, Chautala said 60 per cent of the houses there will be given to the residents of Israna while 40 per cent will be allotted through open bidding.

He informed that a proposal to this effect has been passed by the Gram Panchayat and sent to the state government..

