Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilians, more than others, say climate change is 'catastrophic risk'

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilians are more concerned about climate change as a catastrophic risk compared with residents in several other big economies, a survey showed on Wednesday, reflecting the impact vividly underway in the South American nation. About 93% of those surveyed in Brazil, where fires have damaged its Amazon rainforest, agreed on the severity of climate change leading to higher sea levels and melting polar caps, said research commissioned by the Global Challenges Foundation, a Swedish non-profit.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 04:31 IST
Brazilians, more than others, say climate change is 'catastrophic risk'

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilians are more concerned about climate change as a catastrophic risk compared with residents in several other big economies, a survey showed on Wednesday, reflecting the impact vividly underway in the South American nation.

About 93% of those surveyed in Brazil, where fires have damaged its Amazon rainforest, agreed on the severity of climate change leading to higher sea levels and melting polar caps, said research commissioned by the Global Challenges Foundation, a Swedish non-profit. A majority in nine other countries - South Africa, Russia, United Kingdom, United States, China, Australia, Sweden, India and Germany - agreed to a lesser extent, the survey found.

Brazil's lead was followed by India and South Africa at 91%, China at 89% and Sweden at 88%. Australians were the least concerned at 70%, it said, while the concerned response in the United States was 73%.

"The main takeaway is that so many people … already today feel they are affected by climate change," said Jens Orback, executive director of the Global Challenges Foundation. "There is a high amount of people asking international institutions to step up," he told Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Climate change featured among the top three most urgent risks for respondents in all countries, said the survey, conducted in June and July among more than 1,000 people per nation. A majority in half - India, Brazil, China, South Africa and Russia - said they were already very affected by high temperatures, pollution, droughts, fires or floods.

Germany was at the bottom, with only 21% saying they had been very or quite affected, followed by Australia at 35%. Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom tied at 42%. Six countries listed the coronavirus pandemic as the most urgent threat globally, while Germany and Sweden put climate change at the top.

"I think in Sweden and Germany, one reason is that the pandemic is rather taken care of," said Orback. Russia listed the use of weapons of mass destruction while South Africa cited extreme poverty as among their top concerns.

The interviews were conducted via web, so the results may have been skewed by countries with more people in urban areas with higher incomes and more education, the foundation said. The opinions of Brazilians surveyed were at odds with that of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has said he wants to develop the Amazon region to lift it out of poverty.

The dense jungle absorbs a huge amount of the world's carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas believed to be the biggest factor in climate change. In Brazil, Amazon fires have surged this year, up 25% in the first 10 months of 2020 compared with 2019, data from the space research agency Inpe showed.

Bolsonaro's stance and the Amazon fires have made climate change a leading topic in Brazilian news and public discourse, said Adriana Ramos of the non-profit Instituto Socioambiental. "This subject took a presence in the news like never before because it is one of the topics the president focuses on," said Ramos.

"It's a pity that these themes have reached the top ... through the path of denial. But at the same time it is very positive that people realize the relevance of this issue."

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

In shock move, U.S. to drop charges against ex-Mexican defense minister

The United States will drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation of his alleged crimes to Mexico, officials said on Tuesday, after the Mexican government had chafed U.S. pr...

Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans

Rep Kevin McCarthy easily won reelection as House Republican leader Tuesday, a stunning turnaround as the entire GOP leadership team was rewarded by their colleagues for reducing the Democrats House advantage in the November election. McCar...

Soccer-Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier

Colombia conceded six goals in a World Cup qualifier for the first time since 1977 on Tuesday as they went down 6-1 to a superb display from Ecuador in Quito. The six goals were as many as Ecuador had scored in their previous 16 games again...

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine induces quick immune response - study

Sinovac Biotechs experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed on Wednesday. Whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020