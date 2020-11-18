Left Menu
Celebrate Chhath Puja at your homes: UP CM urges people

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:34 IST
Ahead of Chhath Puja, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the people of the state to try to celebrate the festival from the confines of their homes as they had done in the previous festivals in the times of the coronavirus pandemic. A letter from the state's Home department to the police and district administration officials, stated that in view of the Chhath festival, which is on November 19-20, women should be encouraged to celebrate the festival within their houses itself.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Greetings on the first fast of Chhath Puja, the mega festival of faith and a symbol of respect towards nature. Coronavirus has weakened, but it has not been eliminated completely. Prevention in the best way. Try to celebrate Chhath at (your) house itself, as done in the previous festivals." According to the home department's letter, adequate efforts should be made by the district administration and urban local bodies to install toilets at the banks of the river and water bodies. Arrangements for ambulance and drinking water should be made, and focus must be on cleanliness, the letter stated. Instructions have also been issued to ensure that social distancing be maintained.

