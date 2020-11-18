Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece to build new camps, cut migrant reception stays on islands

The country bore the brunt of a large influx of refugees and migrants into Europe in 2015 and 2016, many arriving via its outlying Aegean islands close to Turkey. The flow has since ebbed significantly, though more than 90,000 migrants remain in Greece, of which about 19,000 live in filthy temporary camps, some for months or years.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:35 IST
Greece to build new camps, cut migrant reception stays on islands

Greece, on the front line of migration into Europe, promised on Wednesday to build new reception centres for asylum seekers and cut the maximum stay in camps on its now-overcrowded islands. The country bore the brunt of a large influx of refugees and migrants into Europe in 2015 and 2016, many arriving via its outlying Aegean islands close to Turkey.

The flow has since ebbed significantly, though more than 90,000 migrants remain in Greece, of which about 19,000 live in filthy temporary camps, some for months or years. Authorities will have finished the construction of better-equipped camps on the islands of Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos by the autumn of 2021, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said. None of the asylum seekers would be on an island for more than six months.

"In 12 months from today we should not have any of the legacy reception system we are seeing today," Mitarachi told a news conference called to present the country's migration strategy over the next two years. Authorities were restructuring the asylum service to introduce remote and digital applications in order to faster process a backlog of about 87,000 asylum requests, he said.

In September, a fire razed Greece's largest migrant camp on Lesbos, leaving about 12,000 people stranded. Most of them have now been moved to a temporary tent camp. The conservative New Democracy government, elected in July 2019, has taken a tougher stance towards migration than its left-wing predecessors. It has placed limits on an appeals process which previously took months or years to navigate.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

England all-rounder Moeen Ali eyes return to Test team

England all-rounder Moeen Ali wants to give his all in the game and is desperate to feature in The Ashes next year after admitting that he had earlier lost a lot of hunger. The all-rounder has acknowledged he hasnt got that long left in int...

British PM defends COVID-19 procurement after "chumocracy" accusations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his governments handling of the procurement of protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, after a spending watchdog said suppliers with political links had been fast-tracked...

Hero MotoCorp sells over 14 lakh units in festive season

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it sold more than 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in retail sales during the festive season. Despite severe disruptions due to COVID-19 this year, the good retail off-tak...

TMC trying to create division in society, Cong won't allow that: Adhir

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the ruling TMC of practising vote bank politics to create a division in the society, and said that his party, under no circumstance, would allow that. Addressing a public meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020