Left Menu
Development News Edition

After frantic search, Moroccan woman finds brother stranded on Canary Islands

On Nov. 7, Sarah Bettache received an unexpected phone call from her brother Ahmed, who told her he was on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. "I was so happy," said Bettache. On Monday night, she was finally able to see her brother, but only from about 100 metres away because he was being held in a dockside camp for migrants at Arguineguin harbour.

Reuters | Gran Canaria | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:34 IST
After frantic search, Moroccan woman finds brother stranded on Canary Islands
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

On Nov. 7, Sarah Bettache received an unexpected phone call from her brother Ahmed, who told her he was on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. Two days earlier, the 19-year-old had left his native Morocco on a rickety boat and embarked on a dangerous journey to reach the Canary Islands archipelago, around 100 km (60 miles) away.

Like a record number of other migrants this year, he was seeking a better future in Europe. Bettache, who is 27 and lives in France where she has citizenship, had no warning of her brother's drastic action, and nor did the rest of the family.

"We were shocked. First we thought he had gone on holiday with his colleagues, because his phone was not charged," she told Reuters. After learning of her brother's fate, she travelled last week to Gran Canaria and embarked on a frantic search to find him.

She said she was told it would be impossible, and their mother became so fraught that she was hospitalized. "She was so worried. We had no information about him, we didn't know if he was alive," Bettache recalled.

Finally, an official from the Red Cross was able to locate Ahmed, aided by a picture Bettache gave her. After a long wait, the Red Cross worker returned with a photograph she had taken with her phone of Ahmed, who was at a migrant camp. "I was so happy," said Bettache.

On Monday night, she was finally able to see her brother, but only from about 100 meters away because he was being held in a dockside camp for migrants at Arguineguin harbour. She could only cry and shout. The facility was set up months ago to cope with a rise in the number of migrants landing there and was designed as a holding camp before they were moved elsewhere.

But it became overcrowded, and some migrants were forced to sleep in the open as the island struggled to cope with the number of arrivals. "I can't explain how I felt in words," Bettache added later.

On Tuesday, Ahmed was released from the camp and the siblings stayed at an apartment Sarah had rented. They hope to travel on to mainland Europe together, although Ahmed may struggle if he does not have the correct documents. The Spanish government delegation in the Canaries did not respond to requests for comment on whether such a trip would be possible.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Judge to review U.S. request to drop drug case against former Mexican defense minister

A federal judge was expected to grant a U.S. government request to drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos on Wednesday, a move Mexico said would restore trust in severely strained security cooperation ...

Hungary PM raps EU 'blackmail' in row over money, rule of law

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the European Union on Wednesday of seeking to blackmail member states that did not toe its line on immigration, two days after he vetoed the blocs multi-year budget and post-COVID recovery packa...

Soccer-Egypt's Salah, Elneny test positive for COVID-19 again

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny have returned another positive test for COVID-19, the Egyptian Football Association EFA said on Wednesday. Salah had previously tested positive for the coronavirus last F...

HC directs AAP govt's workers welfare board to implement orders

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the AAP governments Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare BOCWW Board to implement its orders with regard to registration and membership renewal of labourers and expressed hope that there wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020