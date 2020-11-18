Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:32 IST
Cold conditions prevailed in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with Keylong being the coldest place in the state, the meteorological department said. Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.
Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.
