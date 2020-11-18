Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius

Cold conditions prevailed in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with Keylong being the coldest place in the state, the meteorological department said. Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures in Kufri, Dalhousie and Manali were 3 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said. State capital Shimla recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, Singh said, adding that the weather in the state remained dry on Wednesday.