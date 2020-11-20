Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot writes to PM on loan approval for Rajiv Gandhi lift canal project

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the Finance Ministry for early approval of loan for the long-pending Rajiv Gandhi lift canal phase III project, an official statement said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-11-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 00:45 IST
Gehlot writes to PM on loan approval for Rajiv Gandhi lift canal project

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the Finance Ministry for early approval of loan for the long-pending Rajiv Gandhi lift canal phase III project, an official statement said. The Rajasthan government has started efforts to get early loans for the project for the supply of clean drinking water to five cities and 2,104 villages in the western region of the state

Gehlot also urged the prime minister to direct Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to get a loan of Rs 1163.2 crore approved soon, it said. In the letter, he wrote that the Rajiv Gandhi lift canal project needs to be executed quickly for the supply of clean drinking water in the cities of Jodhpur, Phalodi, Bilara, Pipar City and Samdari in the desert region and 2,104 villages. For this, the state government had submitted an online application to the Economic Affairs Department of the Union Finance Ministry on March 6 this year, which has also been approved by the screening committee of the department on June 11 this year

The chief minister informed that the state government has also submitted a detailed action plan report (DPR) of the drinking water scheme to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.  Officials of the state government are in constant touch with the officials of the concerned ministries of the central government in this matter. In this regard, Gehlot has urged the prime minister to direct the Finance Ministry for early approval of loan for the scheme, the statement said.  Early execution of the proposed Rajiv Gandhi lift canal phase-III project will provide clean drinking water supply to a large population of villages and cities of western Rajasthan.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt arrests executive director of prominent rights group in latest crackdown

A prominent Egyptian rights group said security agents arrested its executive director on Thursday, days after two other senior members were detained under charges including joining a terrorist group. Gasser Abdel Razek was detained by secu...

NBA-Warriors' Thompson out for season with Achilles tear

Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson will miss the NBA season after tearing his right Achilles tendon during a practice game in Southern California on Wednesday, the team confirmed on Thursday.Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles t...

Hondurans who fled hurricanes now face coronavirus in overcrowded shelters

Tens of thousands of Hondurans are cramming into overcrowded storm shelters, aid workers and officials say, raising concerns that the chaotic set-up will trigger a new spike in coronavirus infections.Hundreds of thousands of people across C...

WRAPUP 4-Ethiopia moves on Tigray capital, castigates WHO boss Tedros

Ethiopia said on Thursday it was bearing down on the capital of Tigray region in a two-week-old war, and tore into the World Health Organization WHO head with accusations of diplomatic lobbying for the rebels, allegations he denied.The conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020