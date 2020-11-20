Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia overtakes United States in corporate climate disclosure, Arabesque says

European companies are the leaders in corporate disclosure on greenhouse gas emissions but Asia overtook the United States to claim second place in 2019, according to an analysis of more than 2,000 of the largest companies by Arabesque.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-11-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 05:33 IST
Asia overtakes United States in corporate climate disclosure, Arabesque says

European companies are the leaders in corporate disclosure on greenhouse gas emissions but Asia overtook the United States to claim second place in 2019, according to an analysis of more than 2,000 of the largest companies by Arabesque. The goal of capping the rise in average global temperatures at 1.5C, as enshrined in the 2015 Paris climate accords, is almost certainly out of reach unless greenhouse gas emissions rates fall sharply in the biggest economies.

Arabesque, an ESG research and asset manager headquartered in Frankfurt, found that the quantity and quality of global corporate emissions data disclosure had risen between 2014 and 2019 but was uneven across major regions. "The rate of disclosure has not been consistent across regions, and has been led by Europe," it said.

"What is more surprising is the recent change in second place from the USA to Asia in 2019. This is driven both by a decrease in disclosures from the USA and an increase in disclosures from Asia," it added. The increase in emissions disclosure was led by companies in Japan, India, Singapore and Malaysia. In the United States, there was a decrease in the scope of corporate emissions data disclosure.

"There is still a lot of disclosure to be done in carbon data - and we are still far from where we should be," Andreas Feiner, CEO of Arabesque S-Ray, told Reuters. "There are a lot of companies that are not in line with the Paris goals." President-elect Joe Biden has promised sweeping measures to make the U.S. economy carbon-neutral by 2050 to put the United States on a path to cut emissions as deeply as scientists say is necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The bid to reverse President Donald Trump's legacy of climate deregulation would likely start with some easy wins, such as rejoining the Paris Agreement. "I expect the U.S. to take big big steps," said Feiner, adding that he expected Biden to make significant moves towards tackling emissions in the world's largest economy.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will announce on Friday rules to lower U.S. drug prices

U.S. President Donald Trump will announce on Friday two rules designed to lower drug prices, an administration official said on Thursday.The announcement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The rules are expected to be final and ...

Biden says he's decided on treasury secretary nomination

President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that he has decided whom to nominate as his secretary of the Treasury Department. Biden said that the announcement will come just before or after Thanksgiving and that youll find it is someone who I t...

FOREX-Dollar halts slide after Mnuchin pulls plug on Fed's emergency schemes

The dollar halted its week-long slide on Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Federal Reserve to return money earmarked for pandemic lending to businesses, nonprofits and local governments. While the move was aimed a...

Georgia official: Vote audit over; Biden still leads Trump

A top Georgia elections official says a hand tally of the presidential race in Georgia is complete, and the results affirm Democrat Joe Bidens lead over Republican President Donald Trump. Gabriel Sterling released the information to The As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020