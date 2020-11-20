Left Menu
Delhi records coldest November morning in at least 14 years

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days. According to the weather department, 7.4 degrees Celsius is Delhi's lowest minimum temperature in the month of November in at least 14 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:39 IST
The national capital recorded a minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest minimum temperature in November in at least 14 years, according to India Meteorological Department data. The city also witnessed cold wave conditions, as the minimum temperature was less than 10 degrees Celsius and five notches below normal, according to Mahesh Palawat, an expert at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency. For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

According to the weather department, 7.4 degrees Celsius is Delhi's lowest minimum temperature in the month of November in at least 14 years. Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius last year, 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 7.6 degrees Celsius in 2017 in the month of November. The all-time record for the lowest minimum temperature in November is 3.9 degrees Celsius recorded on November 28, 1938. Palawat said cold winds blowing from snow-laden western Himalayas have led to a dip in the mercury and a similar situation will continue till Saturday.

A fresh Western Disturbance is approaching northwest India on November 23. It is likely to increase the minimum temperature by a few notches, he said.  The minimum temperature this month, barring on November 16, has remained 2-3 degree Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover, according to IMD officials. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and  radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

On Thursday, the city recorded a minimum of 9.4 degrees Ceslius. PTI GVS DV DV.

