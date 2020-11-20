Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aid agencies scramble to respond as Ethiopians flee to Sudan

At the Um Rakuba settlement in Sudan, refugees queue for helpings of cornflour porridge and put up makeshift shelters under scrubland trees, their lives upended by fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. Aid agencies are racing to scale up the humanitarian response in remote areas of eastern Sudan, where more than 30,000 people fleeing the fighting have arrived in under two weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:36 IST
Aid agencies scramble to respond as Ethiopians flee to Sudan

At the Um Rakuba settlement in Sudan, refugees queue for helpings of cornflour porridge and put up makeshift shelters under scrubland trees, their lives upended by fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

Aid agencies are racing to scale up the humanitarian response in remote areas of eastern Sudan, where more than 30,000 people fleeing the fighting have arrived in under two weeks. The United Nations is planning for as many as 200,000 refugees to arrive in the next six months and has been mobilising supplies to move people away from crowded transit points on the border to camps further into the country.

The mostly Tigrayan refugees fled with few possessions and many spent days on the run before crossing into Sudan. Aid agencies have stepped in with relief items such as jerry cans, blankets and dry food rations, but conditions remain tough at Um Rakuba, a rugged area surrounded by hills where officials are considering a camp for up to 10,000 people. "I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days because I don't have anything else," said 28-year-old Yohannes Gor, who arrived by foot after fleeing fighting in the Ethiopian town of Humera, close to the border.

"I live under this tree and sleep on the dirt. We receive limited food, a kind of cornflour porridge, but it doesn't fill you up. I lost all trace of my family and I don't know what happened to them." Phone and internet links have been cut in Tigray since Ethiopian government troops launched an offensive early this month against regional authorities they accused of staging a surprise attack on federal forces.

Almost all those fleeing into Sudan have arrived at the border crossing points of Hamdayet and Luqdi, bringing first hand accounts of the fighting. Convoys of buses have been ferrying refugees from there to settlement areas or camps, but poor roads complicate the transfers.

Several hundred kilometres to the south, at least 678 people have also crossed from Ethiopia into Sudan's Blue Nile state since Nov. 17. UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, is still verifying what caused them to flee, said Jens Hesemann, the agency's assistant representative in Sudan. In the east of Sudan, a country deep in economic crisis, people have done what they can to help by donating small food items, but have few means, said Hesemann.

"The message we're also getting is that people are exhausting their resources, their resources are very limited in that area -- they're asking us to do more," he said. "This response needs support now, it's surpassing our current resources."

(Additional reporting and writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Breast cancer discovery could help stop disease's deadly spread: Study

University of Virginia Cancer Center researchers have identified a gene responsible for the spread of triple-negative breast cancer to other parts of the body - a process called metastasis - and developed a potential way to stop it. Triple-...

Hyundai's new i20 receives 20k bookings within 20 days of launch

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Friday said its all-new i20 premium hatchback has received 20,000 bookings within 20 days of its launch in the market. The company said it delivered 4,000 units of the car to customers during the festive seas...

Miami coach Manny Diaz in isolation with coronavirus

Miami coach Manny Diaz said Friday he is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, and he will work virtually with the No. 12 Hurricanes until he can return to the field. Miami is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 5 at W...

Vatican asks Instagram to investigate mysterious papal "like" of model

The Vatican said on Friday that it had asked Instagram to investigate how a like attributed to Pope Francis official account ended up on a photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model. The like was discovered earlier this week by one of the 2.4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020