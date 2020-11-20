Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRNSS accepted as component of World Wide Radio Navigation System

The Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) during its recent meeting held from November 4-11 has approved the recognition of the IRNSS as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 22:36 IST
IRNSS accepted as component of World Wide Radio Navigation System

The Centre on Friday said that Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) has been accepted as a component of the World Wide Radio Navigation System (WWRNS) for operation in the Indian Ocean region by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). The move will enable merchant vessels to use IRNSS for obtaining position information similar to Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) to assist in the navigation of ships in ocean waters within the area covered by 50°N latitude, 55°E longitude, 5°S latitude and 110°E longitude (approximately up to 1500 km from Indian boundary). The Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) during its recent meeting held from November 4-11 has approved the recognition of the IRNSS as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement. This is a significant achievement of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

IRNSS is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by India. It is designed to provide accurate position information service to assist in the navigation of ships in Indian Ocean waters. A circular has been issued by IMO on November 11, 2020 for information of the other member states of the organisation.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Commodity rally leads European stocks to third straight week of gains

European stocks ended higher on Friday, with the benchmark STOXX 600 clocking its third straight week of gains as a jump in commodity-linked stocks helped to counter worries about rising coronavirus cases and an impasse over new U.S. stimul...

Maharashtra orders inquiry into deficit in power bill recovery under BJP rule

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said the state government has ordered an inquiry into the deficit in electricity bill recovery under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government in the state. In yesterdays cabinet mee...

Ethiopian govt says troops take two towns from Tigray fighters

Government forces captured two towns from rebel forces in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, the government said on Friday, and Tigrayan fighters fired rockets at an airport in a neighbouring region.The rocket attack on Bahir Dar, capital of...

Canada seeing a massive spoke in COVID cases, hospitals could be swamped - PM Trudeau

Canada is seeing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases which could overwhelm the hospital system, an emotional Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, imploring Canadians to stay home as much as possible. A second wave is ripping across t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020