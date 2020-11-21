Sri City gets accreditation certification for QMS,EMS from ISO

Sri City, one of the most flourishing Special Economic Zones in the country in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, received accreditation certifications for Quality Management System and Environmental Management System from the International Standardisation Organisation "The certification is an important milestone for Sri City. We set highest standards to better respond to client and other stakeholder requirements, honour their expectations and return value to the society and the environment," Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy said in a statement.

At the national level, Sri City previously bagged the Indian Green Building Councils prestigious Green City 'Gold' rating and Assochamss Green and Eco-friendly Movement (GEM) Sustainability Certification in recognition of its excellence in sustainability, he said. Ravindra congratulated the Sri City team over the ISO recognition.