Left Menu

Somalia Condemns Israeli Diplomatic Move

Somalia's Foreign Affairs Ministry has denounced the visit of Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to Hargeisa, claiming it breaches Somalia's sovereignty. The Ministry has urged international organizations, such as the United Nations and the African Union, to uphold Somalia's territorial integrity and declared any engagement without consent as illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 01:16 IST
Somalia Condemns Israeli Diplomatic Move
Gideon Saar

Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed strong disapproval of an official visit by Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to Hargeisa, labelling the move as an infringement on Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ministry declared that any official interactions conducted without Somalia's express consent are deemed illegal and void, rejecting any such actions outright.

Furthermore, Somalia is calling on international bodies, including the United Nations and the African Union, to stand by and defend its territorial integrity against unauthorized engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jerusalem Tragedy: Civilians Caught in Conscription Protest Chaos

Jerusalem Tragedy: Civilians Caught in Conscription Protest Chaos

 Israel
2
Historic Security Pact for Ukraine: A New Dawn of Peace

Historic Security Pact for Ukraine: A New Dawn of Peace

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Ambitions: National Security and Strategic Interests

Trump's Greenland Ambitions: National Security and Strategic Interests

 United States
4
The Great Escape: Trump's Bold Maneuver in Venezuela

The Great Escape: Trump's Bold Maneuver in Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026