Somalia Condemns Israeli Diplomatic Move

Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed strong disapproval of an official visit by Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to Hargeisa, labelling the move as an infringement on Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ministry declared that any official interactions conducted without Somalia's express consent are deemed illegal and void, rejecting any such actions outright.

Furthermore, Somalia is calling on international bodies, including the United Nations and the African Union, to stand by and defend its territorial integrity against unauthorized engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)