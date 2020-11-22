Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Suga says Japan to lead international efforts on climate change

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday that his country will lead international efforts to combat climate change, in comments on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Suga has already said that Japan will aim for net-zero emissions by 2050, making a green society one of his key policy priorities. "Addressing climate change is not a constraint on economic growth," said Suga.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 19:16 IST
PM Suga says Japan to lead international efforts on climate change

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday that his country will lead international efforts to combat climate change, in comments on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Suga has already said that Japan will aim for net-zero emissions by 2050, making a green society one of his key policy priorities. "Addressing climate change is not a constraint on economic growth," said Suga. "We will lead international society in realising a decarbonised world."

Under international pressure to do more to address global warming, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the G20 that China would implement its own initiatives including achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. Japanese lawmakers on Thursday declared a climate emergency in a symbolic vote aimed at increasing pressure for action to combat global warming, after Japan last month committed to its firm timetable for net-zero emissions.

With the vote, Japan - the world's fifth-biggest carbon emitter - joins Britain, Canada and France in similar resolutions, as well as the European Union as a bloc and nearly 2,000 regional and city authorities around the world.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Police file charge sheet before city court against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in conspiracy case.

Delhi riots Police file charge sheet before city court against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in conspiracy case....

Soccer-Shanghai's Hulk smashes home late penalty to earn Champions League win

A late penalty from second half substitute Hulk earned Shanghai SIPG a 2-1 win over two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors in Doha on Sunday and maintain the Chinese Super League sides perfect start to the 2020 Asian Champions League.The Brazili...

Erdogan rejects ally's call for release of philanthropist and Kurdish leader

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday dismissed calls from a close ally for the release of a leading Kurdish opposition politician and a philanthropist from jail. Rights activists, Western powers and some opposition parties have all ur...

Hinduja Group favours 26% promoters' stake in pvt bank

IndusInd Bank promoter Hinduja Group will get its wish to raise shareholding in the private bank to 26 per cent if the Reserve Bank of India accepts the report of Internal Working Group IWG on the Review of Extant Ownership Guidelines and C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020