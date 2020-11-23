Left Menu
Cyclone Nivar: AP on full alert as heavy rains are forecast

Winds with speed ranging from 45 to 65 kmph were expected along the Bay of Bengal coast. "We have already alerted the Collectors of these districts and asked them to take required precautionary measures," Kanna Babu said in a release.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Frontline departments in Andhra Pradesh are getting into a high alert mode as widespread rains are forecast in many districts in coastal and Rayalaseema regions of the state in the next three days under the influence of cyclonic storm Nivar. Quoting IMD data, the State Disaster Management Authority said the deep depression in Bay of Bengal was turning into a cyclone and may cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra on November 25.

Cyclone Nivar may cause heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places in Rayalaseema and south coastal AP districts on November 25 and 26. Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts are expected to receive light to moderate rains on these days.

State Disaster Management Commissioner K Kanna Babu said the sea would be turbulent and fishermen should not venture in for three days. Winds with speed ranging from 45 to 65 kmph were expected along the Bay of Bengal coast.

"We have already alerted the Collectors of these districts and asked them to take required precautionary measures," Kanna Babu said in a release. Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said the District Medical and Health Officers concerned have been instructed to position medical teams consisting of a medical officer and other staff at identified relief centres.

Bhaskar also directed that at least two ambulances be kept ready in each primary health centre to meet any eventuality. Drugs and disinfectants should also be kept ready, he said.

The Agriculture Department said there were standing crops of Kharif season in an extent of 15.25 lakh hectares while Rabi crops in another 3.84 lakh hectares were sown. An official release said the agricultural officers have been asked to sensitise farmers on the likelihood of cyclone and take necessary measures for the protection of paddy sheaves.

The South Central Railway said the Bhubaneswar- Puducherry-Bhubaneswar trains have been partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Puducherry on November 24 and 25. The Puducherry-Howrah express has been cancelled partially between Puducherry and Villupuram on November 25.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya reviewed the situation with divisional railway managers in the zone through a video conference and asked them to prepare a systematic action plan on safety for ensuring hassle-free functioning of train services. Mallya asked the DRMs to constantly monitor the situation and initiate required action for smooth running of trains.

