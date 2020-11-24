Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Tested by taxonomy - EU green finance rules leaky for ships, tight for houses

They were not part of the TEG recommendations and the European Commission's newly-formed advisory platform on the taxonomy had expected to develop them in the coming months. Luca Bonaccorsi, Sustainable Finance Director for non-governmental organisation Transport & Environment, who sits on the advisory platform, said the proposed rules "will not encourage or speed investment towards sustainable shipping".

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:31 IST
ANALYSIS-Tested by taxonomy - EU green finance rules leaky for ships, tight for houses
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Months of EU deliberation to decide which business activities can be marketed as green investments have produced a set of draft standards some finance officials and NGOs say are lax for the polluting shipping sector and challenging for buildings.

In other cases, they strike a fair balance, they say. As the European Union pursues regulation to try to deliver the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, a powerful tool in channelling funding over the coming decades will be its financial taxonomy - in other words, a system of classifying activities that can be marketed as sustainable.

Policy-makers on Friday published draft rules following months spent collecting input from all concerned, after a Technical Expert Group (TEG) in March delivered its recommendations. The rules lay out tight criteria for fossil fuel power plants and the car industry, which were well-received by some in the finance industry as a spur for positive change.

In other areas, critics say the rules, which face a further four weeks of consultation, fall short. One of the most contentious of the proposals is the inclusion of rules on sea freight. They were not part of the TEG recommendations and the European Commission's newly-formed advisory platform on the taxonomy had expected to develop them in the coming months.

Luca Bonaccorsi, Sustainable Finance Director for non-governmental organisation Transport & Environment, who sits on the advisory platform, said the proposed rules "will not encourage or speed investment towards sustainable shipping". The rules say that, until 2026, ships can be classed as sustainable if they meet any one of four criteria, including for vessels to be 10% more efficient than a global standard. The proposal does not specify what rules would apply from 2026.

Tristan Smith, Associate Professor at the UCL Energy Institute, said the rules lacked a requirement for ships to be capable of being retrofitted to handle zero-carbon fuel such as hydrogen, to make them sustainable in the long term. "Ships, including coastal vessels, are all using oil-derived fuels at the moment and they will have to switch to something zero, probably in about ten years' time," he said.

"So you're basically building a fleet of ships which are completely inadequate for the ten-years-plus future." Another cause for concern is the rules' treatment of bioenergy that echoes years of EU debate on whether extracting energy from waste or natural materials is good for the planet.

Nathan Fabian, a former member of the TEG, who leads the Commission's new advisory platform on the taxonomy, said the proposed rules would allow whole trees and animal fats to be considered as sustainable feedstock for energy. "It is a weakening of the TEG recommendations," he said.

SOLID HOUSING RULES Not all the changes involved softer rules.

The draft rules for buildings are tougher than those proposed by the TEG. To earn a green label, existing buildings would need to have the highest 'A' grade for energy efficiency.

As a result, investors looking to acquire taxonomy-aligned buildings and market them to clients as good for the environment may find it harder to track down suitable assets. The fledgling green mortgage market, which offers loans depending on whether a building is environmentally-friendly, may face a similar problem.

Around 85% of the EU's building stock was built before 2001 and is unlikely to meet the highest grade. Luca Bertalot, Secretary General at the European Mortgage Federation, said he welcomed the taxonomy but that it needed to be "ambitious but also inclusive".

Some of the Commission's advisers meanwhile welcomed the inclusion of research and development in the new rules as a way to lower emissions from sectors, such as aviation, which are particularly challenging to make green. "If you encourage R&D and you encourage companies to invest in that, and you facilitate that, then it can have greater spillovers and greater benefits," said Helena Viñes Fiestas, global head of stewardship at BNP Paribas Asset Management and a member of the TEG.

It also really encourages start-ups and smaller companies." The Commission declined to comment on specific details of the rules. (Editing by Barbara Lewis)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Another Korea national team staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Another staff member from South Koreas national football team has tested positive for COVID-19, Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections within the set-up to 11. RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-chan and Ulsan Hyundai ...

S Korea reports 349 more COVID-19 cases, 31,353 in total

Seoul South Korea, November 24 ANIXinhua South Korea reported 349 more cases of COVID-19 as of early Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 31,353. The daily caseload rose above 300 after reco...

Russia registers 24,326 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, November 24 ANISputnik Russia has registered 24,326 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 25,173 the day before, bringing the total to 2,138,828, the federal response center said on Tuesday. In the past 24...

Uganda: Nsibirwa calls for more efforts to address youth unemployment

It is the time to address Ugandas unemployment rate before its too late, said Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, according to a report New Vision.Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the second deputy Katikkiro of Buganda warned Uganda of a big youth unemployment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020