Snowfall, rains in Kashmir valley for second day

Many places in Kashmir received intermittent snowfall and rains for the second day on Tuesday, even as the weather office said the wet spell is likely to continue. Most of the higher reaches of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall over the past 36 hours, while many areas in the plains experienced light snowfall and rains, a MET official said.

24-11-2020
Many places in Kashmir received intermittent snowfall and rains for the second day on Tuesday, even as the weather office said the wet spell is likely to continue. Most of the higher reaches of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall over the past 36 hours, while many areas in the plains experienced light snowfall and rains, a MET official said. He said intermittent snowfall and rains continued at many places on Tuesday.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded seven inches of fresh snowfall during the night, while Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded six inches of snow, the official said. There are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches, including the Sonamarg-Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh road which connects the valley with Ladakh, he said.

The road was closed for traffic on Monday. The MET Office has said intermittent light to moderate rain/snow, with isolated heavy falls in the higher reaches, will continue till Wednesday afternoon. The weather is likely to improve afterwards and stay dry for a few days from Thursday.

