Jindal Naturecure Institute: How Naturopathy Treatment Is Paving the Way to a Healthier Future

Understanding this need for an integrated approach to the treatment of NCDs and their prevention, Jindal Naturecure Institute has conducted thorough research on creating an all-integrated medicine system using diet, naturopathy, meditation and yoga.

24-11-2020
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Over the past century, modern medicine has played a significant role in reducing the mortality rate in human beings. Yet, excessive usage of medicines has led to a series of ill-effects on human bodies and modern medicine lacks emphasis on preventing non-communicable diseases. This is where naturopathy creates a difference with its natural ways of healing and disease prevention. Encouraging a holistic approach to the prevention and treatment of diseases, Jindal Naturecure Institute has emerged as one of the leading alternative treatment providers in the country with its range of top-class treatments and healthcare products. Established by Dr. Sitaram Jindal, Jindal Naturecure Institute has significantly contributed to the growth of alternative medicine and naturopathy in India with its expansionist and preventive model of holistic health care.

With a vision to persuade people to improve general wellness through natural ways, Jindal Naturecure Institute provides an alternative, drugless treatment regimen by combining the holistic systems of naturopathy, diet therapy, yoga, physiotherapy, and acupuncture. The protocol for treatment includes exercises, planned diet, and modifications to a lifestyle that aims to prevent the recurrence of diseases as well as promote a natural and healthy way of living. The daily schedule at Jindal Naturecure Institute looks something like this: • 5.01 a.m. to 5.06 a.m. – Wakeup call with music in accommodation • 5.15 a.m. to 6.30 a.m. – Morning Walk, Yogic Kriyas, Meditation, Laughing Session • 6.35 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. – Yoga session (general yoga) • 7.35 a.m. to 8.05 a.m. – Herbal drink/cleansing drink/juice • 7.45 a.m. to 8.25 a.m. – Vibro Exerciser • 8.45 a.m. to 9.15 a.m. – Juice • 10.45 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. – Lunch • 12.15 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. – Rest time • 2.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. – Juice, Naturopathy treatments, aerobic exercise, disease specific yoga session • 5.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. – Eye care exercises • 5.45 p.m. to 7.15 p.m. – Dinner • 8.15 p.m. to 8.45 p.m. – Juice/Milk • 8.00 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. – Night treatments • 10.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. – Yoga Nidra Relaxation and Lights Off Naturopathy's focus on treating the root cause of the disease rather than just dealing with symptoms is one of the biggest factors behind its growing popularity. Rising incidence of NCDs (non-communicable diseases), drug resistance and other adverse drug side-effects are forcing people to search for alternate ways of healing. Jindal Naturecure Institute with its drugless approach is showing how a natural alternative therapy can promote the human body's power to effectively treat lifestyle diseases like Abdominal Disorders, Arthritis, Depression, Obesity, Migraine, Sleep Apnea, Menstrual Disorders, Bronchial Asthma and others.

Speaking about the experience at Jindal Naturecure Institute, one of their patients, said, "To undergo natural healing and treat my physical concerns, I booked my stay at JNI for seven days. Needless to say, it was a radical experience that left me feeling more energetic, lighter and even the pain in my knees were gone. No matter the physical ailment you are suffering from, JNI creates a nurturing environment leaving you feeling healthy and refreshed physically, mentally and emotionally. It was a wonderful experience at Jindal Naturecure Institute and they are paving the way to a healthier future with naturopathy." Non-communicable diseases are responsible for the death of more than 41 million people worldwide annually, according to WHO. With the number expected to rise further owing to lifestyle changes, rapid urbanization and various environmental and social factors, making naturopathy a part of mainstream healthcare seems the only way forward to deal with this critical situation. Understanding this need for an integrated approach to the treatment of NCDs and their prevention, Jindal Naturecure Institute has conducted thorough research on creating an all-integrated medicine system using diet, naturopathy, meditation and yoga. Conducted over a period of more than 31 years, the research yielded excellent results with specific emphasis on acute and chronic diseases such as arthritis, hypertension, asthma and diabetes. Patients enrolling at Jindal Naturecure Institute usually have to fill an online form or they can send it via mail as well. The application form can be downloaded from their website which needs to be filled up and sent along with the latest medical documents to res@jindalnaturecure.in.

How to Apply for Admission into Jindal Naturecure Institute • To make an application for admission into JNI, patients need to register on the website. Those who are already registered can login with their email id and password. • After filling up the necessary details on the 'Sign Up' form, patients receive an email with an activation link.

• Clicking on the activation link, takes them to the 'Sign In' form where they have to enter their email id and password. • After successful sign-in, the patient is taken to the profile page where they need to click on 'Apply for Admission'.

• Patients are required to fill up the personal details followed by their health details along the reason for seeking admission. • Patients are then required to attach their recent medical, pathological reports and proceed to submit their application.

• However, if someone is accompanying the patient (co-patient) then after attaching the necessary medical documents, patients are required to click on the 'Add Co-patient Application' button. This takes them to the profile page where they need to click on the 'Add Co-Patient' button. • The necessary details of the co-patient needs to be filled in and submitted.

• Once the details are successfully added, patients need to click on 'Apply for Admission' button for the co-patient. • Patients need to fill in all the details related to personal and health details of the co-patient along with their relationship with co-patient and click on 'Proceed to Submit'.

• In case, there is more than one co-patient, patients need to repeat the same process again to fill in the details of the other co-patient. • Clicking on the 'Proceed to Submit' button takes the patients to the page where they get the choice to select the accommodation type.

• After making the desired selection along with the check-in and check-out dates, patients need to click on 'Submit & Pay'. • After making the payment, the application is submitted successfully. Within two days, JNI reverts back with further updates on the reservation.

About Jindal Naturecure Institute Located in Bangalore, Jindal Naturecure Institute is a prominent name when it comes to naturopathy and drugless treatment in India. Founded by Dr. Sitaram Jindal in the year 1978, the institute focuses on the prevention and cure of diseases and chronic illnesses through a holistic regimen of naturopathy, acupuncture, diet, physiotherapy and yoga. Presently it treats more than 14000 patients coming across from different parts of the country and worldwide. For more information, visit: https://jindalnaturecure.in/ To Watch the Video Click on the Link Below: Jindal Naturecure Institute - A Premier Naturopathy Hospital in Bengaluru, India

