Minimum temps rise, hover above normal at most places in Haryana, Punjab

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the normal.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:19 IST
The minimum temperatures on Tuesday rose slightly and hovered above normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 12.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal for this part of the year, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius, up one notch against the normal while Karnal recorded a low of 10 degrees Celsius. However, Hisar registered a four-degree below normal minimum at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 12.6 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 12.1 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the normal. The night temperatures had hovered two-four notches below the normal at most places in the two states during the past few days.

