Left Menu
Development News Edition

Costa Rica eyes billions of dollars in savings with net-zero emissions

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Nov 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Costa Rica's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 will net $41 billion in economic benefits over the next three decades and set an example of the "right road to follow" for other nations, its president and environment minister said on Tuesday. The fiscal payoff of decarbonising the Central American nation, cited in a new report by the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), is "an extraordinary figure," President Carlos Alvarado said in an online webinar with the media.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 07:09 IST
Costa Rica eyes billions of dollars in savings with net-zero emissions

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Nov 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Costa Rica's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 will net $41 billion in economic benefits over the next three decades and set an example of the "right road to follow" for other nations, its president and environment minister said on Tuesday.

The fiscal payoff of decarbonising the Central American nation, cited in a new report by the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), is "an extraordinary figure," President Carlos Alvarado said in an online webinar with the media. Costa Rica is a pioneer in global efforts to reduce planet-heating emissions, and its net-zero goal is part of a long-term national development plan, according to the IADB.

Under its 2019 decarbonisation plan, the small nation of five million people aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, meaning it would produce no more carbon emissions than it can offset. According to the IADB, pushing toward decarbonisation involves Costa Rica preserving and expanding its tropical rainforests and promoting sustainable farming and eco-tourism.

It also entails making buildings energy efficient, recycling waste water, switching to electric cars and public transport and employing renewable energy sources like wind and solar. "It also leads to benefits in health, minimizing the effects of air pollution which is one of the main causes of hospitalizations in the country for children and the elderly," Alvarado said.

"This is the right road to follow," the president said. Carbon emission cuts, which other countries are aiming for as well, are key to holding increases in global temperature to well under 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

"We see decarbonisation not just about achieving the Paris goals - it's a model for development," said Andrea Meza, Costa Rica's environment minister. Meza welcomed a decision made on Monday by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to appoint former Secretary of State John Kerry as special climate envoy, saying it would help the world to "advance in that road towards net-zero emissions."

Across the region, Latin America and the Caribbean could save $621 billion by 2050 by decarbonising their energy and transport sectors and create 7.7 million new permanent jobs, according to United Nations estimates. Cutting global warming emissions and tackling climate change is more urgent than ever following back-to-back Hurricanes Eta and Iota that battered parts of Central America, Mexico and Colombia this month, Meza said.

"What we are living through in Central America is clear evidence of what will continue to happen if we don't change our consumption and production patterns," Meza said. A U.N. climate science panel has said global emissions need to be slashed by 45% by 2030 and to net-zero by mid-century to have a 50% chance of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times.

"We are thinking of the future, of our children and our grandchildren," said Alvarado.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Have lost an irreplaceable comrade': Sonia Gandhi on Ahmed Patel's demise

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled senior leader Ahmed Patels demise, saying she has lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend whose entire life was dedicated to the partyPatel 71 passed away in the...

Experts adding support to help shape future of Māori broadcasting

A panel of seven experts are adding their support to help shape the future of Mori broadcasting, Minister for Mori Development Willie Jackson has announced today.Today I will meet with some of the most experienced Mori broadcasters, comment...

India's low-caste women raped to keep them 'in their place'

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - L ower-caste Dalit women in northern India are targeted for rape by upper caste men who usually escape justice as survivors bow to pressure to drop their cases, researc...

Hurricanes Eta, Iota hit Nicaragua with $743 million in economic losses

Nicaragua suffered more than 740 million in damage from Hurricanes Eta and Iota, the government said on Tuesday, as the Inter-American Development Bank IDB promised 1.7 billion in aid for millions of people affected across Central America.N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020