Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to consider two proposals for setting up free trade and warehousing zones on Nov 27

The proposals will be taken up for consideration by the highest decision making body for SEZ (special economic zones) Board of Approval (BoA) in its meeting on November 27, according to an office memorandum of the department of commerce. NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has proposed to set up an FTWZ in Raigad, Maharashtra, over an area of 50.98 hectares (125.96 acres), with a total proposed investment of Rs 700.81 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:06 IST
Govt to consider two proposals for setting up free trade and warehousing zones on Nov 27
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The government on November 27 will consider two new proposals for setting up free trade and warehousing zones (FTWZs) in Maharashtra. The proposals will be taken up for consideration by the highest decision making body for SEZ (special economic zones) Board of Approval (BoA) in its meeting on November 27, according to an office memorandum of the department of commerce.

NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has proposed to set up an FTWZ in Raigad, Maharashtra, over an area of 50.98 hectares (125.96 acres), with a total proposed investment of Rs 700.81 crore. According to the memorandum, the developer has already procured 117.6 acres of land and for the remaining 8.36 acres they have done agreements for sale.

Similarly, Karanja Terminal & Logistics Pvt Ltd too has sought in-principle approval for setting up of an FTWZ in Raigad, Maharashtra over an area of 50 hectares, with a total proposed investment of Rs 528 crore. The objective of these zones is to create trade-related infrastructure to facilitate the import and export of goods and services with freedom to carry out trade transactions in free currency. Further the BoA would also consider five proposals seeking more time to execute their SEZ projects.

An SEZ unit Indo UK Healthcare has sought extension of LoA (letter of appproval) for one year till March 9 next year. Wockhardt Ltd, a unit at Shendre, Aurangabad, Maharashtra has sought extension of validity period of LoA for oral solid dosage for human usage for a period of one year upto October 24, 2021.

SEZs are exports hubs which contribute to about 20 per cent to the country's total outbound shipments. The commerce ministry is taking steps to revive investors interest in these zones.

Exports from such zones grew by about 14 per cent in 2019-20 to Rs 7.97 lakh crore.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police rejects requests for farmers’ march to city on Nov 26-27

Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted it has rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centres new farm laws on November 26 and 27. The police had on Tuesday said that legal act...

Cyclone Nivar: NDRF deploys 25 teams for rescue operations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Preparing for the worst, National Disaster Response Force NDRF has deployed 25 teams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are expected to be hit by the very severe Cyclone Nivar by the end of the day, or by early hours of tomorrow morning, s...

A child infected with HIV every 100 seconds, reveals new UN report

Prevention efforts and treatment for children remain some of the lowest amongst key affected populations, and in 2019, a little less than half of children worldwide did not have access to life-saving treatment, UNICEF said in a new report...

HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Sunak delivers spending plans to parliament

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a one-year spending plan to parliament along with new forecasts for the countrys coronavirus-hit economy. Below are highlights from the speechPUBLIC SERVICES FOCUS Our health emergency is not y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020