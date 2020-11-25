Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds evacuated in Indian city of Chennai as cyclone nears

Vessels in the city's port have been moved to sea and port operations will likely remain shut until the cyclone makes landfall, a senior port official said. Local government officials in Chennai released water from a major reservoir, cleared fallen trees and readied relief centres as they evacuated people from low lying areas.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:32 IST
Hundreds evacuated in Indian city of Chennai as cyclone nears

Hundreds of people in low lying areas in India's southern city of Chennai were evacuated and more than 150 relief centres were on standby ahead of a "very severe cyclonic storm", government officials said on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said "Nivar" was likely to cross between "midnight of 25th and early hours of 26th November" and was likely to bring very heavy rainfall. Areas in and around Chennai witnessed intense spells of rain, accompanied by strong winds on Wednesday.

The cyclone was likely to damage houses and roads, uproot power lines and trees and destroy crops along India's south east coast, the IMD said in a statement. Edappadi Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu state's chief minister, has declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays in some areas, ordered the halting of bus services, advised fishermen not venture to sea and asked people to stay indoors.

Many automobile companies in Chennai, home to a flourishing automobile industry and dubbed the "Detroit of South Asia", shut operations on Wednesday, and some were likely to remain closed on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said. Vessels in the city's port have been moved to sea and port operations will likely remain shut until the cyclone makes landfall, a senior port official said.

Local government officials in Chennai released water from a major reservoir, cleared fallen trees and readied relief centres as they evacuated people from low lying areas. "Residents are shifted from low lying areas close to Adyar river. They are shifted to the neighbouring relief camps as an advance precaution," Chennai official Alby John said on Twitter.

Authorities have so far evacuated 528 people and 150 more relief shelters are being readied in the city, officials said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police rejects requests for farmers’ march to city on Nov 26-27

Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted it has rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centres new farm laws on November 26 and 27. The police had on Tuesday said that legal act...

Cyclone Nivar: NDRF deploys 25 teams for rescue operations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Preparing for the worst, National Disaster Response Force NDRF has deployed 25 teams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are expected to be hit by the very severe Cyclone Nivar by the end of the day, or by early hours of tomorrow morning, s...

A child infected with HIV every 100 seconds, reveals new UN report

Prevention efforts and treatment for children remain some of the lowest amongst key affected populations, and in 2019, a little less than half of children worldwide did not have access to life-saving treatment, UNICEF said in a new report...

HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Sunak delivers spending plans to parliament

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a one-year spending plan to parliament along with new forecasts for the countrys coronavirus-hit economy. Below are highlights from the speechPUBLIC SERVICES FOCUS Our health emergency is not y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020