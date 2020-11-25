Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carlsberg ties up with Desolenator to purify saline water in Sundarbans

Desolenator is the world's first sustainable water purification technology and it will be used for a desalination plant designed to be set up at Sundarbans, located around 120 km from Carlsberg’s Kolkata brewery, it said. Sundarbans, which is home to around 4.7 million people, is at a critical point because the area is surrounded by saltwater, suffering the immediate consequences of rising sea levels due to climate change.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:54 IST
Carlsberg ties up with Desolenator to purify saline water in Sundarbans

Multinational brewer Carlsberg Group on Wednesday said it has partnered with Netherlands-based solar desalination technology company Desolenator for converting saline water into clean drinking water for a town of 4,000 in Sundarbans, West Bengal. Desolenator is the world's first sustainable water purification technology and it will be used for a desalination plant designed to be set up at Sundarbans, located around 120 km from Carlsberg’s Kolkata brewery, it said.

Sundarbans, which is home to around 4.7 million people, is at a critical point because the area is surrounded by saltwater, suffering the immediate consequences of rising sea levels due to climate change. The situation has been compounded in 2020 by COVID-19 and Cyclone Amphan, with water being trucked into some areas, it added. According to the company, the sustainable desalination project is part of its 'Together Towards ZERO' sustainability programme that aims to eliminate water waste across its breweries by 2030 and to protect shared water resources in high-risk areas.

The project - due to complete in mid-2021 - will create 20,000 litres of clean drinking water, using the heat and power of the sun, it said in a statement. Desolenator’s sustainable water purification system is a 100 per cent solar-powered and can harvest thermal and electrical energy to distil water.

"Water is one of the four main ingredients in beer and healthy communities with access to clean and safe water is a prerequisite for our breweries around the world. Working in partnership to introduce innovative technology, Carlsberg can help local communities with access to clean water, building on our history of science and innovation and citizenship," Carlsberg Group CEO Cees't Hart said in a statement. The company said a community-led distribution model is being designed through a global and multidisciplinary partnership, including the local expertise of NGOs WaterAid and Sundarbans Social Development Centre, leading researchers from Strathclyde University in the UK, and grant support from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

"This desalination plant is designed to handle such variations and by virtue of its reliance on solar energy makes this an attractive and sustainable option," WaterAid India CEO VK Madhavan said. Tailored to the lives and needs of the people of South 24 Pargana's district, the distribution model will create employment for female micro-entrepreneurs, empowering people and families within the community, the company said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters calling for jobs stop Tunisia's entire phosphate output

Protesters calling for jobs stopped Tunisias entire phosphate output on Wednesday by launching sit-ins at the sole producer of the key export during a day of strikes and protests around the country, officials and witnesses told Reuters.Stat...

Noida: No separate permission needed for wedding if guests up to 100

No separate permission is required for wedding functions in Gautam Buddh Nagar if the number of guests is up to 100, the district administration said Wednesday.&#160; However, it is binding on the organiser to intimate the administration an...

Stigma attached to TB biggest hindrance in reporting of disease: Vardhan

The stigma attached to tuberculosis is the biggest hindrance in reporting of the disease, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday and stressed on turning the fight against the disease to a peoples movement to overcome all barr...

Newly-elected MLA Medo Yhokha appointed advisor in Nagaland govt

Newly-elected NDPP MLA Medo Yhokha was on Wednesday appointed the Advisor for Technical Education and Elections in the Nagaland government. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio handed the appointment letter to Yhokha at his office, in presence of Dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020