Minimum temperatures hover above normal at most places in Haryana, Punjab            '

The minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered above normal limits on Wednesday and their common capital Chandigarh recorded a low of 13 degrees Celsius. The union territory, which received light rain during the day, recorded the minimum temperature four notches above normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal, while Karnal recorded a low of 10.5 degrees Celsius. However, Hisar registered its minimum temperature 8.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, up three notches, and Patiala's minimum settled at 13 degrees Celsius. The day temperatures in Haryana and Punjab dropped by up to seven notches against normal and hovered between 19-21 degrees Celsius.