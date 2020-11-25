Left Menu
Development News Edition

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar's landfall process commences

The landfall process of very severecyclonic storm 'Nivar' has commenced and it would cross thecoast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said onWednesday The IMD, on its twitter handle said, "Very severecyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast ofCuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:33 IST
Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar's landfall process commences

The landfall process of very severecyclonic storm 'Nivar' has commenced and it would cross thecoast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said onWednesday

The IMD, on its twitter handle said, "Very severecyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast ofCuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry. Landfallprocess commence. Centre of cyclone to cross coast nearpuducherry within next 3 hours." Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have taken aslew of measures to handle the situation arising out of thecyclonic storm, which has led to heavy rainfall in severalregions.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Genius with his feet, many English will remember Maradona for his hand

For all his God-given footballing genius, Diego Maradona, at least for a generation of England fans, will be forever demonized for a moment of skulduggery in Mexico Citys Azteca Stadium at the 1986 World Cup.Maradonas second goal in eventua...

Biden to unveil economic team next week as transition moves ahead

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will announce his economic team and other key nominees next week, officials for his transition team said on Wednesday, after formal recognition of his election win this week allowed a transition to move forwar...

Ice hockey-NWHL to play entire season in Lake Placid bubble

The National Womens Hockey League NWHL will play the entire abbreviated 2021 season in a COVID-19 protective bubble in Lake Placid, New York, the league said on Wednesday. The compact season will run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5 with all games pl...

Biden to unveil economic team next week as transition moves ahead

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will announce his economic team and other key nominees next week, officials for his transition team said on Wednesday, after formal recognition of his election win this week allowed a transition to move forwar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020