Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar's landfall process commences

The landfall process of very severecyclonic storm 'Nivar' has commenced and it would cross thecoast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said onWednesday

The IMD, on its twitter handle said, "Very severecyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast ofCuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry. Landfallprocess commence. Centre of cyclone to cross coast nearpuducherry within next 3 hours." Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have taken aslew of measures to handle the situation arising out of thecyclonic storm, which has led to heavy rainfall in severalregions.