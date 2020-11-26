Body found in lorry pulled out of river in Bengal

Two days after eight lorries fell into the Ganga from a Roll On Roll Off (RORO) vessel while coming from Jharkhand to West Bengal's Malda district, a team of rescuers on Wednesday pulled out one of the vehicles with a body trapped inside its cabin, an official said here. The deceased was the cleaner of the truck and a resident of Rajmahal district in Jharkhand.

It is the first body which was found after the incident that occurred on Monday evening, Additional District Magistrate Arnab Chattopadhyay said. Several people had swam to safety but at least two other persons are still missing, another official of the district said.

A crane was used to lift the lorry from the river bed and the body was in the cabin. Another lorry was fished out on Tuesday.

Eight lorries slid into the Ganga river from the RORO vessel, which carries vehicles along with passengers, after it developed a snag while coming from Sahebganj to Manichak in Malda district at around 7 pm on Monday..