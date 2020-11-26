Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body found in lorry pulled out of river in Bengal

Several people had swam to safety but at least two other persons are still missing, another official of the district said. A crane was used to lift the lorry from the river bed and the body was in the cabin.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 26-11-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 01:35 IST
Body found in lorry pulled out of river in Bengal

Two days after eight lorries fell into the Ganga from a Roll On Roll Off (RORO) vessel while coming from Jharkhand to West Bengal's Malda district, a team of rescuers on Wednesday pulled out one of the vehicles with a body trapped inside its cabin, an official said here. The deceased was the cleaner of the truck and a resident of Rajmahal district in Jharkhand.

It is the first body which was found after the incident that occurred on Monday evening, Additional District Magistrate Arnab Chattopadhyay said. Several people had swam to safety but at least two other persons are still missing, another official of the district said.

A crane was used to lift the lorry from the river bed and the body was in the cabin. Another lorry was fished out on Tuesday.

Eight lorries slid into the Ganga river from the RORO vessel, which carries vehicles along with passengers, after it developed a snag while coming from Sahebganj to Manichak in Malda district at around 7 pm on Monday..

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. China launches robotic spacecraft to retrieve rocks from the moonChina on Tuesday launched a robotic spacecraft to bring back rocks from the moon in the first bid by any country to retr...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Beyonce dominates Grammy nods snubbed The Weeknd calls process corruptBeyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artis...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Dutch researchers preparing for human challenge COVID-19 vaccine trialResearchers at the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands are preparing for a potential human challenge...

Turkey announces asymptomatic coronavirus case numbers for first time since July

Turkey recorded 28,351 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,814 with symptoms, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, the first time since July Ankara has included asymptomatic cases in the total.The total was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020