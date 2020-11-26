Minister inspects damage caused by cyclone to fishing harbour

Left Menu
Nagapattinam, Nov 26 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Minister O S Manian on Thursday inspected the damage caused by the cyclone to the rubble mound wall of the under-construction fishing harbour at Tarangambadiin Nagapattinam district.

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:34 IST
Nagapattinam, Nov 26 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Minister O S Manian on Thursday inspected the damage caused by the cyclone to the rubble mound wall of the under-construction fishing harbour at Tarangambadiin Nagapattinam district. Local fishermen appealed to the Handlooms Minister to increase the width and theheight of the wall to prevent damage by natural calamities in the future.

To this, the Minister said the Union government's attention would be drawn to the issue and suitable measures would be taken. The harbour was being constructed at a cost of Rs 120 crore. To safeguard the harbour from tides, the rubble mound was constructed on the seafront.

On Wednesday due to the cyclonic storm Nivar, the sea remained very rough at Tarangambadi and the wall sustained damage on the southern side with the tides thrashing the huge granite stones. Tides rose several metres above the mound.

The Minister was accompanied by Nagapattinam District Collector Praveen P Nair, Poompuhar MLA S Paunraj, Mayiladuthurai District Formation Special Officer R Lalitha and officials of the Fisheries Department..

