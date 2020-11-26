Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auditors raise 'red flag' over EU efforts to protect seas

Efforts to protect the European Union seas are failing to slow biodiversity loss or prevent overfishing, with the Mediterranean under particular threat, a report by auditors said on Thursday. European Union countries have given protected status, which can include restrictions on fishing, oil and gas exploration or shipping, to some 11% of their sea area.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:38 IST
Auditors raise 'red flag' over EU efforts to protect seas

Efforts to protect the European Union seas are failing to slow biodiversity loss or prevent overfishing, with the Mediterranean under particular threat, a report by auditors said on Thursday.

European Union countries have given protected status, which can include restrictions on fishing, oil and gas exploration or shipping, to some 11% of their sea area. However, only 1% are strictly safeguarded, and many are failing to protect vulnerable species from threats such as illegal trawling, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) said.

"EU action has so far been unable to restore European seas to good environmental status, nor fishing to sustainable levels," the ECA's Joao Figueiredo said. "Our audit clearly raises the red flag over the EU's sea protection." The report covered seas off Spain, France, Italy and Portugal and said the EU needed to consider protecting more Mediterranean areas from fishing, which can damage the sea floor and cause a bycatch of sharks, seabirds and turtles.

Fishing rates in the Mediterranean are more than double sustainable levels, the audit found, while in the Atlantic EU rules have improved fish stocks. Birds, sharks and rays all have a negative biodiversity status in the Mediterranean.

Europe's seas support roughly 6 million jobs and industries including offshore energy, fishing and tourism. "There is room for improvement," a European Commission spokeswoman said, adding that the Commission will work with member state to implement protections. The EU and national governments share responsibility for environmental policies.

The 27-member bloc has pledged to protect 30% of its land and seas by 2030, a goal set to be discussed at a summit in China next year, where nearly 200 countries will negotiate a treaty on protecting nature.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed, over 1,000 trees uprooted in TN as Nivar crosses coast near Pondy

At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu, over 1,000 trees uprooted and some low-lying areas marooned due to water-logging following heavy rains on Thursday as severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry. Subsequently, ...

UK PM Johnson appoints new chief of staff

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday.The Prime Minister has today appointed Dan Rosenfield as his chief of staff, a statemen...

Bombay HC refuses to stay merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, DBS

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to stay Lakshmi Vilas Banks LVB merger with DBS Bank India Ltd which will be effective from November 27. A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav was hearing petitions filed by a ...

Rapid COVID-19 tests provide lifeline for London orchestra

Maxine Kwok, a violinist in Londons oldest symphony orchestra, is delighted that rehearsals have resumed thanks to a rapid, lab-free COVID-19 test that gives the musicians the confidence to work together again.It was so difficult not to pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020