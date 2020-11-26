Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD gets show cause notice over tree transplantation violation

The Delhi forest department has issued a show cause notice to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for transplanting trees from a plot near the Parliament complex to a location other than what had been specified.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:58 IST
Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD gets show cause notice over tree transplantation violation

The Delhi forest department has issued a show cause notice to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for transplanting trees from a plot near the Parliament complex to a location other than what had been specified.   The Delhi government had given approval to the CPWD to transplant 404 trees from the plot to eight pockets close to artificial ponds near the India Gate as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. Some of the trees were as tall as 16 metres. The trees include Peepal, Banyan, Neem, and Ashoka, among others and were five to over 50 years old.

Media reports suggest the trees are being transplanted to an Eco park in Kalindi Kunj area, an official of the forest department said. "We have issued a show cause notice to the CPWD and asked them if the report was correct. If it is true, the agency has to reply within 15 days why no action should be taken against them under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act,” he said.   A CPWD official confirmed that they have received the notice and that they will submit a reply to the forest department soon. The redevelopment project of Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CEO says AstraZeneca likely to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine -Bloomberg News

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive Pascal Soriot was quoted as saying on Thursday after questions over the results from its late-stage study.Instead of...

Australian envoy, Adani Group chairman discuss bilateral partnerships between India, Australia

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry OFarrell and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met at the corporate headquarters in Ahmedabad to discuss issues such as bilateral and strategic partnerships between India and Australia, Adani Grou...

Biden, Trump celebrate Thanksgiving quietly at home as U.S. pandemic rages

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and sitting Republican President Donald Trump, like millions of Americans, were celebrating Thanksgiving quietly at home on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic raged across the United States. Biden was...

Doping-World champion Coleman appeals two-year ban for breaching whereabouts rules

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman has appealed against his ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. CAS said it had registered Colemans appeal after he was banned fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020