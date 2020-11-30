Left Menu
Chhattisgarh: Cop found hanging at home in Bijapur

When his family members, who had gone to their field for harvesting crops, returned home, they allegedly found him hanging, the official said. After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

Chhattisgarh: Cop found hanging at home in Bijapur
A police official has allegedly committed suicide at his home in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Monday. Assistant Sub-Inspector Sannu Madvi, who was in his late 40s and posted at Kutru police station in the district, was found hanging from the ceiling at his house in Tumla village on Sunday evening, the police official said.

On Sunday morning, Madvi left his duty place, located in a Naxal-hit area, saying he was going to his village, about 15 to 20 km away from there, to oversee crop harvesting work at his farm, he said. When his family members, who had gone to their field for harvesting crops, returned home, they allegedly found him hanging, the official said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said. "Prima facie, it seems Madvi committed suicide.

However, no suicide note was found at the spot and the reason behind his extreme step was being ascertained," he said. Madvi's son and daughter are posted as constables in 'Bastariya' battalion, the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) specially raised unit comprising youth from the worst Naxal-affected districts of Bastar, the official said.

On Sunday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan allegedly ended his life in the neighouring Sukma district, while a police constable shot himself dead with his service rifle in Bijapur on Saturday, officials earlier said.

