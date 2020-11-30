Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal: Young climate activists get Strasbourg court boost

The European Court of Human Rights is requiring a prompt response from 33 countries to an ambitious climate change case brought by six young Portuguese, a move that activists said gave heart to their cause.

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:20 IST
Portugal: Young climate activists get Strasbourg court boost

The European Court of Human Rights is requiring a prompt response from 33 countries to an ambitious climate change case brought by six young Portuguese, a move that activists said gave heart to their cause. The court on Monday ordered the European countries to respond to the complaint and granted it priority status because of the “importance and urgency of the issues raised.” The two young Portuguese adults and four children filed their claim last September at the Strasbourg, France-based court. They want the court to hold the countries accountable for their allegedly inadequate efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The group is supported by the Global Legal Action Network, a international nonprofit organization that challenges human rights violations, and a team of five London lawyers. The countries named in the complaint include the 27 member nations of the European Union plus the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. The court's decision to demand a swift response from the defendant countries is “highly significant,” said Global Legal Action Network director Gearóid Ó Cuinn, because “only a tiny minority of cases” merit such treatment.

The court will attempt to broker an amicable agreement in the case before it proceeds to litigation. If the activists win their case, the countries would be legally bound to cut emissions in line with the requirements of the 2015 Paris climate accord. They would also have to address their role in overseas emissions, including by their multinational companies.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No COVID-19 vaccine, no normal life, UK minister suggests

People who refuse a vaccine for COVID-19 could find normal life curtailed as restaurants, bars, cinemas and sports venues could block entry to those who dont have proof they are inoculated, Britains new vaccine minister said on Monday. Seve...

Hong Kong curbs karaoke, closes games centres after reporting 76 new COVID cases

Hong Kong tightened restrictions aimed at containing a rise in coronavirus cases on Monday, limiting gatherings to no more than two people, closing karaoke lounges and games centres and telling most civil servants to work from home. The mea...

Soccer-Real Madrid's Hazard sidelined with thigh injury

Real Madrid have confirmed that their Belgium forward Eden Hazard has suffered a thigh injury, with local media reporting that the problem will keep him out for at least three weeks. Hazard had to be replaced in the 28th minute of Saturdays...

Ethiopia's PM savours victory, Tigrayan leader says war unfinished

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lauded his troops on Monday for ousting a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrayan forces said they were still resisting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly month-lon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020