Punjab CM lays foundation stones of 6 projects worth over Rs 117 cr

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday laid the foundation stone of six projects worth over Rs 117 crore in Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak -- two towns associated with the life of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The announcement was made on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru of Sikhs, who was born in 1469 in Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan. While the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 40.75 crore was laid in Sultanpur Lodhi, projects worth Rs 77 crore would be implemented in Dera Baba Nanak, a statement said

After attending a function on the closing ceremony of the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev here, Singh laid the foundations stone of the conservation of Qila Sarai project at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore, roof top solar power plant at government senior secondary school at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore, smart school for Rs 9.5 crore, sewerage treatment plant worth Rs 20 crore, sub division administrative complex at a cost of Rs 3 crore and five aanganwari centres at a cost of Rs 45 lakh. Listing some other projects that had been announced and completed at Sultanpur Lodhi, the chief minister said that the beautification of the holy Kali Bein was done at a cost of Rs 10.8 crore, while the Guru Nanak Dev Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training had been set up at a cost of Rs 319 crore, an official statement said here. Later, at Dera Baba Nanak, the chief minister dedicated to the people projects worth Rs 77 crore that will be taken up in the 63 villages and 14 towns visited by Guru Nanak Dev

Besides, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a heritage street, Guru Nanak Dev Sugarcane Research and Development Institute in Kalanaur, and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Museum and Clock Tower, the statement said.