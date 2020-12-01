Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian telescope maps deep space at record speed

Having a telescope that can survey the sky in a few weeks or months means the process can be repeated again and again in a relatively short space of time, allowing astronomers to systematically spot and track changes. "Even with this first pass we've got right now, compared with previous images, we've already found some unusual objects," McConnell said, including some unusual stars that undergo violent outbursts.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:09 IST
Australian telescope maps deep space at record speed
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A powerful new telescope in outback Australia has mapped vast areas of the universe in record-breaking time, revealing a million new galaxies and opening the way to new discoveries, the country's national science agency said on Tuesday.

The radio telescope, dubbed the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), was able to map about three million galaxies in just 300 hours. Comparable surveys of the sky have taken as long as 10 years. "It's really a game changer," said astronomer David McConnell, who led the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) study of the southern sky at the Murchison Radioastronomy Observatory in Western Australia.

What makes this telescope unique is its wide field of view, using receivers designed by CSIRO, which allow it to take panoramic pictures of the sky in sharper detail than before. The telescope only needed to combine 903 images to map the sky, compared with other all-sky radio surveys that require tens of thousands of images.

"It is more sensitive than previous surveys that have covered the whole sky like this, so we do see more objects than have been seen in the past," McConnell told Reuters. Having a telescope that can survey the sky in a few weeks or months means the process can be repeated again and again in a relatively short space of time, allowing astronomers to systematically spot and track changes.

"Even with this first pass we've got right now, compared with previous images, we've already found some unusual objects," McConnell said, including some unusual stars that undergo violent outbursts. He said data gathered in this survey would allow astronomers to find out more about star formation and how galaxies and black holes evolve through statistical analyses.

The initial results were published on Tuesday in the Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBL: Dilbar Hussain returns to Melbourne Stars for upcoming season

Melbourne Stars on Tuesday announced the signing of fast bowler Dilbar Hussain for the upcoming Big Bash League BBL season 10. Hussain hails from Faisalabad in northeastern Pakistan and will be available for the full season. He played for L...

Motor racing-Russian Mazepin to race for Haas F1 next season

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will race for Haas in 2021 after agreeing a multi-year deal, the U.S.-based Formula One team announced on Tuesday. The 21-year-old is currently third in the Formula Two standings and is expected to be joined at...

Ind vs Aus: Finch backs Starc to come good in 3rd ODI

Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch conceded Mitchell Starc has been below his best, but has backed the left-arm pacer to come good in the upcoming games against India. Starc has scalped only one wicket from 18 overs he has bowled i...

Board of Trade meeting on Wed to discuss ways to boost exports, new foreign trade policy

Measures to boost exports, manufacturing and the new foreign trade policy will be discussed at the Board of Trade BOT meeting, to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday. The board, which includes members fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020