Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Burevi slams into eastern Sri Lanka

Earlier in the day Athula Karunanayake, the chief of the meteorology department said the wind speeds could reach 80 to 90 kph (50 to 56 mph). "Some areas will get more than 200 mm (8 inches) of rain." Those evacuated, from the Trincomalee district expected to be hit the hardest, have been moved into 237 relief centres until the cyclone passes, disaster officials said. But Anuradha Yahampath, governor of the eastern province which includes Trincomalee, said some people were still resisting the evacuation effort.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:06 IST
Cyclone Burevi slams into eastern Sri Lanka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tropical cyclone Burevi slammed into Sri Lanka's eastern coast on Wednesday night and was expected to damage coastal buildings and power lines, as well as unleash flash floods, officials at the meteorological department said. During the day Sri Lankan authorities evacuated over 75,000 people from homes on the east coast where cyclone Burevi, packing winds of up to 90 kph (56 mph) was set to hit.

The island's disaster management centre advised those living near its path to stay indoors. Earlier in the day Athula Karunanayake, the chief of the meteorology department said the wind speeds could reach 80 to 90 kph (50 to 56 mph).

"Some areas will get more than 200 mm (8 inches) of rain." Those evacuated, from the Trincomalee district expected to be hit the hardest, have been moved into 237 relief centres until the cyclone passes, disaster officials said.

But Anuradha Yahampath, governor of the eastern province which includes Trincomalee, said some people were still resisting the evacuation effort. "I am appealing to people to go to these camps as soon as possible," he told local media.

"I met some of the fishermen earlier. They are aware of the situation but they are still not ready to leave their homes." Authorities in the northern and eastern provinces, home to millions of people, will keep schools shut until at least Friday.

By Thursday, the cyclone's path will carry it northwest towards the Arabian Sea, Karunanayake said. Burevi is projected to move into southern India by early on Friday, Indian weather officials have said, but is expected to cause less damage there.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Treasury chief backs $20 billion for U.S. airlines payroll

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he backs another 20 billion in additional government payroll support for U.S. airlines. I think that would be very meaningful in terms of employment and saving the industry, Mnuchin s...

Bodies of three teenage boys found floating in dam in UP's Mirzapur

The bodies of three teenage boys were found floating in a dam in a forest area in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. They were identified as Hariom Tiwari, Sudhanshu Tiwari and Shivam Tiwari all aged around 14, Su...

Soccer-Man City hit back at Porto over criticism of players

Manchester City have criticised Portuguese club Porto for their ill-judged and targeted criticism of the English teams players following Tuesdays 0-0 Champions League draw. The result meant both sides advanced to the knockout phase of Europ...

EU agrees to new sanctions regime for rights abuses

EU envoys agreed on Wednesday on a new mechanism to punish human rights abuses around the world by targeting people regardless of their nationality or their location, two diplomats said.Pushed by the Netherlands, as well as the United State...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020