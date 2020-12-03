Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Prince Harry suggests COVID is rebuke from nature

The prince, who has been criticised in the past for his use of private jets, urged people to imagine being a raindrop in order to help repair the Earth. "Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 02:20 IST
Britain's Prince Harry suggests COVID is rebuke from nature
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Prince Harry has suggested that the coronavirus pandemic is a rebuke from nature as he called for more action to tackle climate change. The prince spoke during a conversation about the environment with the chief executive of a streaming platform for climate documentaries.

"Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it's almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behaviour, to really take a moment and think about what we've done," Harry said. "It's certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature. We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back."

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have spoken out on issues such as race and the environment since stepping down from their roles as working members of the royal family at the end of March and moving to California. The prince, who has been criticised in the past for his use of private jets, urged people to imagine being a raindrop in order to help repair the Earth.

"Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground," he said. "What if every one of us was a raindrop? If every single one of us cared? We do, because we have to, because at the end of the day nature is our life source." Since the start of the pandemic, scientists have stepped up warnings that deforestation, ecosystem destruction and illegal trade in wildlife can increase the risk of disease transmission from animals to people, and have urged tighter controls.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Griezmann and Alba lead Barca stroll past Ferencvaros

Barcelona out-classed Ferencvaros and eased their way to a 3-0 away win on Wednesday for a fifth consecutive Champions League victory which took them to the brink of clinching top spot in their group.Lionel Messi was rested and missed a sec...

Former French President Giscard d'Estaing has died -Europe 1 radio

Former French President Valery Giscard dEstaing has died, Frances Europe 1 radio reported on Wednesday.Giscard, who was 94 and was Frances leader from 1974 to 1981, had recently been hospitalised in Tours, in western France. He was known fo...

Brexit trade deal could come in the next few days, BBC says

The United Kingdom and the European Union might have made enough progress to agree a trade deal in the next few days, the BBCs political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Wednesday.After months and months, and yes, months, of talks, several s...

Soccer-Ronaldo scores 750th goal in first Champions League with female referee

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 750th goal of his remarkable career in a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday as Stephanie Frappart became the first female referee to take charge of a Champions League match. Federico Chiesa h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020