Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tropical cyclone headed for southern India after causing little damage in Sri Lanka

The Burevi tropical cyclone is headed towards southern India, authorities said on Thursday, after it slammed Sri Lanka's east coast earlier this week but caused little damage. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" warning to parts of the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and said the cyclone is expected to hit on Thursday or early on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 11:12 IST
Tropical cyclone headed for southern India after causing little damage in Sri Lanka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Burevi tropical cyclone is headed towards southern India, authorities said on Thursday, after it slammed Sri Lanka's east coast earlier this week but caused little damage.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" warning to parts of the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and said the cyclone is expected to hit on Thursday or early on Friday. Another tropical cyclone killed at least 23 people in Tamil Nadu last week. "Very to heavy rainfall is expected in southern Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu," the IMD said.

India's weather office said it expects damage to thatched huts, and that power and communication lines could be affected due to breaking tree branches. It also expects the storm to hit paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards. The warning comes after Burevi's packing winds of up to 90 kph (56 mph) hit Sri Lanka late on Wednesday but with little fallout.

"District disaster management units are reporting that no major damage has been caused by the cyclone," said Pradeeep Kodippili, assistant director at the country's disaster management centre. Authorities in Sri Lanka had evacuated more than 75,000 people, most of them from the Trincomalee area, before the Burevi cyclone hit.

But Kodippili said cyclonic conditions were still prevalent in the north with heavy rains and strong gusts of wind and that naval and fishing communities had been asked not to go out to sea.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We never gave up, showed excellent spirit: Tuchel after win over Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said his side never gave up and showed excellent spirit during the match against Manchester United after the victory. PSG secured a 3-1 win in the Champions League clash against Manchester Unite...

Tropical cyclone headed for southern India after causing little damage in Sri Lanka

The Burevi tropical cyclone is headed towards southern India, authorities said on Thursday, after it slammed Sri Lankas east coast earlier this week but caused little damage.The India Meteorological Department IMD issued a red warning to pa...

S.Korea Daewoong Pharma eyes Phase II trials of coronavirus drug, shares jump

South Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharma said on Thursday it had sought regulatory approval for Phase II trials of its anti-parasite niclosamide drug to treat COVID-19 patients, sending its shares up nearly 6. Drugmakers worldwide are rushing...

FOREX-Dollar slides to 2 1/2-year low on vaccine, stimulus optimism

The dollar slid to a 2-12-year low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as investors wagered that more economic stimulus from Washington and the expected start of COVID-19 vaccinations would support riskier assets.While U.S. leg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020