Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rabi sowing likely to be 2 pc higher than last season: Report

"Net-net, we expect current rabi sowing (corresponding to marketing year, or January-December 2021) to be 2 per cent more than the all-time high of 662 lakh ha seen in the previous marketing year," the report stated. However, after cyclone Nivar, another storm 'Burevi' is likely to hit Tamil Nadu in the first week of December, which could damage ongoing rabi sowing of pulses in the state if it turns out to be severe, Crisil Ratings added..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 18:24 IST
Rabi sowing likely to be 2 pc higher than last season: Report
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The rabi, or winter crop, sowing is likely to be about 2 per cent higher this year than in the previous marketing year, according to a report. Sowing for the rabi crop season had already covered 348 lakh hectare (ha) by November 27, which is 4 per cent more than in the whole of the previous season, and 2 per cent above the average of the past five years, Crisil Ratings said in a report.

Rabi sowing has been spurred by abundant rains this year with an overall 9 per cent above-normal monsoon leading to high soil moisture and 19 per cent higher reservoir levels compared with the average of the past five years, the report added. Timely kharif harvest has also ensured rabi sowing was on schedule, it stated.

Last year, kharif harvest was delayed, so acreage growth under rabi was on a low base till November 2019. However, sowing picked up from December. Hence, rabi sowing for the current season will be up against the high base from last December. "Net-net, we expect current rabi sowing (corresponding to marketing year, or January-December 2021) to be 2 per cent more than the all-time high of 662 lakh ha seen in the previous marketing year," the report stated.

However, after cyclone Nivar, another storm 'Burevi' is likely to hit Tamil Nadu in the first week of December, which could damage ongoing rabi sowing of pulses in the state if it turns out to be severe, Crisil Ratings added.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO praises 'phenomenal' promise of COVID vaccines

The promise of COVID-19 vaccines is phenomenal and potentially game-changing, World Health Organization European director Hans Kluge said on Thursday, a day after Britain became the first Western country to approve a shot. Britain approved ...

Science News Roundup: China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule; Bezos' Blue Origin taps former Pentagon, NASA officials for new advisory board and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China completes lunar sample collection ahead of scheduleChinas Change-5 lunar vehicle has finished collecting samples of lunar rocks and soil more than a day ahead of schedule in the fi...

Central African Republic court rejects ex-president Bozize's candidacy

The top court in Central African Republic CAR on Thursday rejected the candidacy of former President Francois Bozize in a Dec. 27 election, in which he planned to run against incumbent Faustin-Archange Touadera.The court said in its ruling ...

Lebanese crisis deepens Syrian refugee misery

Life in Lebanon has become so difficult for Syrian refugee Ahmad, he says he recently contemplated suicide. The 54-year-old father of three cleans shops at a mall in exchange for rent-free accommodation in a cramped room in the town of Dara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020