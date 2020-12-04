Left Menu
Heavy rains continue to pound TN, deep depression to weaken

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:05 IST
Heavy rains continued in Tamil Nadu on Friday leading to inundation of crops and waterlogging in many rural and urban areas while the deep depression over the Gulf of Mannar near Ramanathapuram is likely to weaken into a depression today. The India Meteorological Department tweeted saying the deep depression over Gulf of Mannar, near Ramanathapuram district's coast remained stationary, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram.

It would remain stationary over the same region and weaken into a depression during the next 12 hours and then into a well-marked low pressure area, it said. While there was widespread rainfall covering many parts of the state, several regions reported heavy to extremely heavy showers including Kollidam (36 cm, Nagapattinam district), Chidambaram (34 cm, Cuddalore) and over two dozen areas received between 10 and 28 cm rain.

Crops including paddy and sugarcane were inundated in districts including Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Ariyalur falling under the Cauvery delta zone and complete submergence of agricultural fields was also seen as showers continued for the third successive day. Ramanathapuram and Tirukovilur (Kallakurichi district) in southern and northern Tamil Nadu respectively were among the regions that received 7 cm rainfall.

While Chennai received moderate rains, Madurantakam near here recorded 10 cm, and rainfall was reported from several other regions including Yercaud in Salem, Sivaganga, Namakkal, Tuticorin, Ranipet and Karur districts as well. Low-lying residential areas in parts of Madipakkam, Velachery, Pallikaranai and Kovilambakkam here and several other urban and rural areas in districts including Cuddalore saw water entering the neighbourhoods and as a precautionary measure, electricity supply was halted in several districts.

In view of the heavy showers, the ancient Sri Nataraja temple at Chidambaram witnessed flooding of its inner corridors and photographs showing the inundation surfaced on the social media. The government had already declared Friday a holiday for Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tuticorin, and Ramanathapuram districts in view of the weather system.

On December 3, cyclone 'Burevi' weakened into a deep depression.

