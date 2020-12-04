Left Menu
SCOREBOARD, First T20: IND vs AUS

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:42 IST
SCOREBOARD, First T20: IND vs AUS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scoreboard from the first T20I between India and Australia, here on Friday

India: KL Rahul c Abbott b Henriques 51 Shikhar Dhawan b Starc 1 Virat Kohli c and b Swepson 9 Sanju Samson c Swepson b Henriques 23 Manish Pandey c Hazlewood b Zampa 2 Hardik Pandya c Steven Smith b Henriques 16 Ravindra Jadeja not out 44 Washington Sundar c Abbott b Starc 7 Deepak Chahar not out 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-5, NB-1) 8 Total: (for seven wickets in 20 Overs) 161 Fall of Wickets: 1-11,2- 48, 3-86, 4-90, 5-92, 6-114, 7-152

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-34-2, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-39-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-20-1, Sean Abbott 2-0-23-0, Mitchell Swepson 2-0-21-1, Moises Henriques 4-0-22-3. MORE PTI APAAPA

World Bank announces US$1 million in COVID-19 aid for Timor-Leste

The World Bank has approved a US1 million emergency project for Timor-Leste to support the countrys fight against COVID-19. The grant will provide rapid support to better prevent and respond to the threat posed by the pandemic and strengthe...

Chennai, Dec 4 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 631 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,467 Hyderabad Telangana reported 631 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.72 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,467, the...

Poland is not changing EU budget stance, says PM

Poland is not changing its position on the EU budget and cannot accept funds being linked to a rule of law mechanism, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.We say clearly that we are not able to accept the budget for the n...

Charitable Trust distributes medicines to protesting farmers at Singhu border

Amid the ongoing farmers agitation against the newly enacted farm laws, members of Civilian Welfare Charitable Trust from Delhis Daryaganj area on Friday distributed medicines to the farmers stationed at the Singhu Delhi-Haryana border. In ...
