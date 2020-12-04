SCOREBOARD, First T20: IND vs AUS

Scoreboard from the first T20I between India and Australia, here on Friday

India: KL Rahul c Abbott b Henriques 51 Shikhar Dhawan b Starc 1 Virat Kohli c and b Swepson 9 Sanju Samson c Swepson b Henriques 23 Manish Pandey c Hazlewood b Zampa 2 Hardik Pandya c Steven Smith b Henriques 16 Ravindra Jadeja not out 44 Washington Sundar c Abbott b Starc 7 Deepak Chahar not out 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-5, NB-1) 8 Total: (for seven wickets in 20 Overs) 161 Fall of Wickets: 1-11,2- 48, 3-86, 4-90, 5-92, 6-114, 7-152

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-34-2, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-39-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-20-1, Sean Abbott 2-0-23-0, Mitchell Swepson 2-0-21-1, Moises Henriques 4-0-22-3. MORE PTI APAAPA