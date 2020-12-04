Science News Roundup: Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment; Thai researchers unearth rare whale skeleton and more

Left Menu
Thai researchers unearth rare whale skeleton Thai researchers have unearthed a rare partially fossilised skeleton belonging to a Bryde's whale believed to be around 5,000 years old at an inland site west of Bangkok. The 12.5-metre (41 ft) long skeleton was found by a cyclist, who spotted part of a vertebrae coming out of the ground, in early November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment

The Brazilian farm state of Goias rolled out a pilot project on Thursday to increase productivity and take fast action against disease using fifth-generation technology and equipment provided by China's Huawei Technologies Co. The rollout of the agricultural support application for soy farmers comes at a time when Brazil's government is considering whether to ban the use of Huawei equipment in next year's auction of 5G frequencies spectrum to telecom companies.

Thai researchers unearth rare whale skeleton

Thai researchers have unearthed a rare partially fossilised skeleton belonging to a Bryde's whale believed to be around 5,000 years old at an inland site west of Bangkok. The 12.5-metre (41 ft) long skeleton was found by a cyclist, who spotted part of a vertebrae coming out of the ground, in early November. Excavation has been going on since then.

