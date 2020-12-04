Shree Cement to give free cement to families of martyrs for building house

Shree Cement will provide free cement to the families of armed forces personnel martyred in the past 20 years to build houses. South western army commander Lt Gen Alok Kler unveiled the initiative 'Project Naman' here on Friday.

Under the national project, the family or the next of kin of a martyr (between 1st January 1999 to 1st January 2019), would be provided free cement to build a house on a plot size area of up to 4000 sq ft. The family of a martyr may procure cement in person from any of Shree Cement's manufacturing facilities spread across India, a release from the company said.