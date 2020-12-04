Left Menu
Kerala Governor condoles death of Lakshadweep Administrator

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (PTI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday condoled the demise ofAdministrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma. The Governor said Sharma's contributiontowards national security would be long remembered.

Sharma, who had earlier headed the Intelligence Bureau, died at a hospital in Chennai today following a severe lung disease, officials said. "I am saddened by the demise of Dineshwar Sharma, Administrator, Lakshadweep. His service as IPS officer (Kerala)& his valuable contribution towards national security will be long remembered: My condolence," the Governor said in a tweet.

Sharma, 66, was recently shifted from the national capital to the Chennai hospital for specialised treatment of the lungs where he breathed his last this morning, they said. A statement released by the MGM hospital in Chennai said Sharma, a 1979 batch IPS officer, had been admitted on November 25 for interstitial lung disease.

