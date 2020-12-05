Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, 'very poor' in Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality remained severe in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida for the second day, while it stayed in the very poor category in Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to a government agency data issued on Saturday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:55 IST
Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, 'very poor' in Gurgaon, Faridabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The air quality remained "severe" in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida for the second day, while it stayed in the "very poor" category in Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to a government agency data issued on Saturday. Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Saturday was 434 in Ghaziabad, 414 in Noida, 408 in Greater Noida, 347 in Faridabad and 338 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app. On Friday it was 440 in Ghaziabad, 414 in Noida, 415 in Greater Noida, 383 in Faridabad and 318 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "very poor" category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while air quality in the "severe" zone affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Desist from commenting on Cong brass: Maha minister to allies

A Maharashtra Congress leader on Saturday said constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA dispensation should stop commenting on the Congress leadership if they want a stable government in the state. State Congress working pres...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. WHO warns against pandemic complacency amid vaccine rolloutWorld Health Organization officials on Friday warned governments and citizens not to drop their guard over the COVID pandemic n...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipmentThe Brazilian farm state of Goias rolled out a pilot project on Thursday to increase productivity and take fast action again...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Amid pandemic, orders soar for Brazil robot that feeds pigs playing classical musicOrders for a Brazilian pig-feeding robot, which plays classical music while dispensing meals, soared this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020